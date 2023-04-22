Crystal Palace's next managerial appointment could decide the futures of Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze at Selhurst Park, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Both players have been in good form of late, while the former has been linked with a move to Arsenal, and Jones thinks what the duo choose to do could depend on who the Eagles appoint as Patrick Vieira's long-term successor.

Crystal Palace transfer news — Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze

According to FootballTransfers, Arsenal are interested in signing Olise, who Mikel Arteta is thought to be a big fan of.

In terms of how much he could cost, the same outlet claims that Palace would be looking for at least £40m for the winger.

It would see them make a big profit on him, with the south London club paying Reading just £8m for his services back in 2021, as reported by BBC Sport.

As for Eze, there hasn't really been any speculation linking him with a move to another outfit yet. The attacking midfielder cost Palace around £19m after joining from Queens Park Rangers a year before Olise's arrival (also via BBC Sport).

What has Dean Jones said about Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze and Crystal Palace?

Jones thinks Palace's next manager could have a huge impact on the futures of Olise and Eze.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I mean, in terms of their futures, I think it will depend on which manager Palace end up getting in. But their form is much improved recently and what I put it down to really is the freedom in their roles.

"Roy Hodgson is trying to give them licence to do damage. Now, he'll always focus on defence first and being tight and rigid and well-positioned, but there are always a couple of players that get a bit more freedom in his system."

Do Crystal Palace need to keep hold of Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze?

Yes. They've both been at the heart of Palace's revival, with Eze grabbing goals in recent wins against Southampton and Leeds United.

And in that impressive 5-1 victory over Javi Gracia's men, Olise also managed to register a few assists.

At 24 and 21 respectively, Eze and Olise are quite young players as well. They can get so much better and have time to develop into more consistent footballers.

Whoever comes in this summer has to do all he can to keep the two Palace stars at Selhurst Park.