Crystal Palace duo Daichi Kamada and Ismaila Sarr now have the perfect chance to set their Selhurst Park careers alight after Eberechi Eze suffered a hamstring injury during their Carabao Cup win over Aston Villa.

The Eagles booked their spot in the quarter-finals with an emphatic victory at Villa Park on Wednesday, with both Eze and Kamada’s goals making the difference for Oliver Glasner’s side.

Eze, however, limped off shortly after netting the opener in the 8th minute, with Glasner indicating uncertainty surrounds the 26-year-old’s availability for their trip to Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday.

The 26-year-old has been a key player for Palace this term, netting three goals and registering two assists across 11 appearances in all competitions, and starred in their first win of the Premier League season on Sunday, when they surprisingly beat Tottenham 1-0.

Eze’s absence could now provide an opportunity for both Kamada and Sarr to secure spots in Glasner’s starting XI, beginning with Sunday’s match against Wolves, who have struggled this season.

Glasner Faces Selection Headache

Ahead of Wolves clash

Sarr, who was brought in as a replacement for Michael Olise this summer for £12m, has yet to register a goal contribution in his nine appearances for Palace this term, amassing 346 minutes without a goal or assist across all competitions.

The 26-year-old only made his second Premier League start of the season on Sunday and has struggled to make an impact on the wing at Selhurst Park.

Sarr returned to England after a lacklustre campaign with Marseille, where he scored just three goals and registered four assists in 23 Ligue 1 appearances.

Another summer arrival, Kamada, had his Palace breakout moment on Wednesday night as he scored the winning goal, announcing himself to Eagles supporters after going goalless in his first nine Premier League games.

The 28-year-old replaced Eze in the 18th minute and impressed with a solid display, despite giving the ball away for Jhon Duran’s equaliser.

If Eze is out for an extended period, it is likely that the Japanese international will be called upon to solve the problem for Glasner, who knows him better than anyone at Selhurst Park, having managed him in 93 matches at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Daichi Kamada's Crystal Palace Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 9 Goals / assists 0 / 0 Expected goals 0.4 Expected assisted goals 0.2 Shot-creating actions 16 Minutes played 455

Agbinone is Another Option for Glasner

After making his Premier League debut

In Eze’s absence, Glasner could also turn to one of Crystal Palace’s most promising academy players, Asher Agbinone, who made his senior debut in their defeat to Nottingham Forest earlier this month.

A natural left-winger, the 19-year-old made his Palace debut in the final minutes of the contest, impressing with his direct running and energy in his short time on the pitch.

The winger is highly rated within the academy and has made the first-team squad under Glasner on several occasions, including the 1-0 win over Spurs on Wednesday.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 31-10-24.