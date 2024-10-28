Troy Deeney has praised Crystal Palace duo Dean Henderson and Marc Guehi after they helped the Eagles to their first Premier League win of the season, a narrow 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Oliver Glasner finally managed to ease some pressure off his shoulders after a resilient Palace stunned the Lilywhites at Selhurst Park, ending their eight-game winless streak in the division.

After going in front thanks to Jean-Philippe Mateta’s opener, the Eagles managed to withstand pressure from Spurs, with Henderson making key saves to lift Palace out of the relegation places and up to 17th.

Deeney lauded the Englishman’s clean sheet performance on Sunday afternoon, naming Henderson in his Premier League Team of the Week for the BBC:

“I know Tottenham were not great, but Crystal Palace were one of the few teams who got a clean sheet this weekend. It was a massive game for Crystal Palace and they had to break that curse of actually winning.”

It was only Palace’s second clean sheet of the season, having held Manchester United to a 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park in September.

The Eagles currently have the best defensive record among the bottom sides this season, with 11 goals conceded in their first nine matches – the same as top-five clubs Aston Villa and Chelsea.

Guehi also played a key role in Palace’s resilient defence against Spurs, with Deeney praising the England international for ‘a very good captain’s performance’:

“He was excellent again. A very good captain's performance, very calm and very measured. He didn't really allow Tottenham too much. He had a great performance considering how much pressure was on them to win a game.”

Despite suggestions Glasner should redeploy wing-backs Daniel Munoz and Tyrick Mitchell to their usual full-back roles, the Austrian tactician stood firm on his tactical beliefs and emerged victorious on Sunday.

Up to 17th in the Premier League, Palace now await Wednesday’s EFL Cup visit to Aston Villa, before a trip to second-bottom Wolves next weekend.

Marc Guehi's Crystal Palace Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 9 Pass completion % 85.1 Blocks per 90 2.00 Clearances per 90 6.11 Aerials won per 90 6.11 Minutes played 810

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 28-10-24.