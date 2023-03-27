Crystal Palace striker Odsonne Edouard “hasn’t been up to scratch” during his time at Selhurst Park, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 25-year-old has been unable to hit his stride since he arrived in south London.

Crystal Palace news – Odsonne Edouard

After showing their interest in the centre-forward during the summer of 2021, Palace finally secured Edouard’s signature from Celtic in a deal worth £14m.

Upon his arrival at Selhurst Park, the Frenchman expressed his excitement and confidence at being given the opportunity to showcase his talents in the Premier League, saying (via BBC Sport): "Scoring goals in the Premier League may be the biggest challenge in my career.

"But I'm confident in myself and my team-mates to be successful."

Taylor has previously suggested to GIVEMESPORT that it could be time for Palace to move on from Edouard, having been unable to reach the heights he did during his time at Celtic.

And the journalist now says that he has been “really disappointed” with the goalscoring form of Edouard, highlighting his miss in Palace’s 4-1 defeat at Arsenal as typical of his time at the club.

What has Taylor said about Crystal Palace and Edouard?

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “I’ve been really disappointed in Edouard because he had a good goalscoring record in Scotland with Celtic, but he just hasn't been up to scratch. That was evident in their trip to Arsenal when he missed a great chance at 0-0, which typifies their struggles in front of goal.”

How has Edouard performed during his time at Crystal Palace?

Edouard will be disappointed that he failed to hit the ground running in the Premier League and could now be considering his next move should he not enjoy a drastic turnaround in fortunes at the business end of the campaign.

The former France U21 international managed to bag 87 goals and provide 38 assists in 179 Celtic appearances but hasn’t been able to reach the same levels with the transition to English football.

The Kourou-born star has hit the back of the net just 11 times whilst setting up five goals for his team-mates across 58 outings for Palace, indicating that his productivity has tailed off since his move south of the border.

An average WhoScored rating of 6.41 for his displays in the Premier League this term ranks the centre-forward as the joint 13th-highest-performing player in Roy Hodgson’s squad, suggesting that a parting of the ways could be possible come the summer transfer window.

Therefore, it’s clear why there is such disappointment surrounding the form of Edouard during his time at Palace, and both parties may feel that it is time to move on ahead of next season.