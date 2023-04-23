Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise have been an “absolute pleasure and joy to watch” since the appointment of Roy Hodgson at Selhurst Park, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The £91,000 per-week duo have played their part in the Eagles’ resurgence over the past few weeks.

Crystal Palace news – Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise

Hodgson couldn’t have asked for a better start to his second spell at Crystal Palace, having won his first three fixtures before a draw in Everton’s visit to Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Those ten points have dragged Palace away from any immediate threat of relegation, and their Premier League status is close to being confirmed for next season.

Eze and Olise - who cost a combined £27.5m - have given the south London outfit a taste of life without Wilfried Zaha during his injury, which could become a reality with the 30-year-old set to move on at the end of his contract this season.

And Taylor believes the pair have performed like “they’re just playing down the park with their mates.”

What has Taylor said about Eze and Olise?

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “I feel like Hodgson has come in, and he’s just let them play with the shackles off.

“It's an absolute pleasure and joy to watch the likes of Eze and Olise play with so much freedom. They look like they're just playing down the park with their mates.

“They are the sort of players that need that freedom to thrive because their ability is just off the scale. If they performed at this consistently, they would play for Manchester City every week because the talent is unbelievable.

“Eze’s second goal against Southampton was fabulous, and Olise’s little run against Leeds was incredible.

“I feel like Hodgson has told his attackers to go and score goals and enjoy it. I think under Vieira, because of the pressure, it was a bit cagey and more about not losing and trying to nick 1-0’s and 2-0’s.

“Ultimately, those kinds of players need to play with freedom.”

What next for Crystal Palace?

Palace will hope to mathematically secure their position in next season’s Premier League sooner rather than later over the next few weeks.

The Eagles travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday evening before West Ham United travel to south London to take on Hodgson’s side at the weekend.

It would be a surprise if Palace found themselves in a position of threat towards the final few games of the season.

Therefore, the 75-year-old head coach will be eternally grateful to his attacking options for helping catapult Palace out of the mire and into a position of relative safety.