Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze is a key player under Roy Hodgson at Selhurst Park, and journalist Dean Jones has discussed with GIVEMESPORT some 'fantastic news' for the Eagles regarding the England international.

Palace took a risk on Eze, signing him from the Championship in the hope that he could adapt to the Premier League. It's paid off, so far, with Eze quickly becoming one of the most exciting talents in England, earning himself a call-up to represent his country.

Eze is starting to attract interest from some of the biggest clubs in the Premier League, so the Eagles will be keen to fend off interest and convince him to stay at Selhurst Park. It certainly won't be easy considering some of the performances he has been producing in a Palace shirt. The Greenwich-born midfielder has suffered from some fitness issues this season, but he's now back in action for Roy Hodgson.

Eberechi Eze is a wanted man

Eze signed for the Eagles from Championship side Queens Park Rangers for a fee which could rise to £20m back in 2020, per Sky Sports. The now-25-year-old scored 14 goals in his final season with QPR, and Palace fended off interest from Fulham, West Ham United, and Newcastle United, convincing Eze to sign a five-year deal at Selhurst Park.

The attacking midfielder has quickly become a key player for Hodgson and the Eagles are a better side with him in the starting XI.

Eberechi Eze - stats vs Crystal Palace 2023/24 Premier League squad Output Squad ranking Overall rating 7.40 1st Shots per game 3.4 1st Key passes per game 2.4 1st Crosses per game 1.9 1st Dribbles per game 3.5 1st Fouled per game 1.6 2nd Stats according to WhoScored

Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Palace are hoping to tie Eze down to a new contract at Selhurst Park, but they will have to fight off interest from some of the biggest clubs in England. Pep Guardiola's Manchester City were hoping to secure his signature during the summer transfer window, but were put off by his £70m price tag and opted to sign Matheus Nunes instead.

There is a lot of speculation surrounding the future of Eze, but for now, he's a Palace player and Hodgson needs him fit and firing for as long as he remains at the club. Eze had missed Palace's three games before their trip to Burnley, with the Eagles failing to win during that time, but he made his return to action off the bench at Turf Moor, with Hodgson's side beating Vincent Kompany's men. The former QPR midfielder provided the assist for Tyrick Mitchell to secure the three points late on.

Jones has suggested that Eze returning to the squad is fantastic news for Hodgson as Palace look flat and one dimensional without him in the team. The journalist adds that Palace don't have another player capable of producing like Eze does, and he's so important to helping this side perform. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Yeah, it's massive news for him and for Roy Hodgson to have him back. We know that Palace always need a player like this that can make things happen and when he wasn't there, the team just looked so flat and one dimensional, and he changes that. He always changes that. The way that he can move, the things that he can see. It's just different. Nobody else at Palace currently is able to look at a game in the way that he can. So it's fantastic news for Palace that he's available again, and that he's making that kind of impact immediately."

Roy Hodgson wants another attacking option in January

Palace have been fairly underwhelming so far this season and, after failing to sign an out-and-out replacement for Wilfried Zaha in the summer transfer window, a priority could be to bring in another attacking option in January. Per TEAMtalk, Palace are one of the clubs showing an interest in Sunderland winger Jack Clarke, who is enjoying an impressive season in the Championship.

The Eagles could also be scouring the market for another centre-forward, due to it being a problem position for the capital club for some time now. According to Football Insider, Palace were battling Everton for the signature of Southampton striker Che Adams in the summer, before the Scottish international ended up staying on the south coast. It will be interesting to see whether Hodgson and his recruitment team look to reignite their interest in the winter, with Adams' contract expiring at the end of the season.