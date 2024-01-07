Highlights Crystal Palace are interested in signing Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah in January transfer window.

Nketiah's playing time at Arsenal could decrease if they acquire a new centre-forward.

Arsenal are not interested in offloading Nketiah, unless they bring in another striker.

Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah during the January transfer window, and journalist Ben Jacobs has provided an update on their potential pursuit to GIVEMESPORT, discussing the likelihood of Mikel Arteta's side sanctioning a departure.

Nketiah has been a consistent presence in Arsenal's side this season, even if predominantly from the bench. However, there is a possibility that his playing time might decrease if the Gunners opt to acquire a new centre-forward. In such a scenario, Nketiah might be considering a move away from the Emirates Stadium, but Arteta may have other ideas.

Roy Hodgson is likely to be in the market for a new striker this month with his current options flattering to deceive at Selhurst Park. A move for Nketiah would certainly make sense, but the Eagles could be priced out of a deal by the north London outfit.

Crystal Palace keen on Nketiah

As per Football Transfers, Crystal Palace are reportedly expressing interest in securing the signature of Nketiah in the upcoming January transfer window. This interest is said to be part of Crystal Palace's strategy to bolster their goal-scoring capabilities for the latter half of the season, as the club is keen to avoid getting entangled in a relegation battle.

The Gunners might be considering bringing in a new striker before the window slams shut, which could push Nketiah down the pecking order at the Emirates. Journalist Paul Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal are looking to find a centre-forward capable of scoring 20 or more goals in a campaign, which could be bad news for Nketiah.

Eddie Nketiah - Premier League stats Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards 17/18 3 0 0 0 0 18/19 5 1 0 0 0 19/20 13 2 0 0 1 20/21 17 2 1 0 0 21/22 21 5 1 3 0 22/23 30 4 2 3 0 23/24 19 5 3 3 0 Stats according to Transfermarkt, correct as of 05/01/2024

However, prising Nketiah away from Arsenal certainly won't be easy, with journalist Jacobs previously telling GIVEMESPORT that the Gunners aren't interested in offloading him during the winter window. To fend off any interest in the striker, Arsenal have slapped a £50m price tag on his head, which has led to the likes of Brentford looking elsewhere in their pursuit of a centre-forward.

The 24-year-old, described as a 'beast' by Arteta, might not be starting as many games as he would have hoped, but he's still a useful asset in the squad considering the number of games he's played for them this season.

Jacobs has suggested that Palace's interest in Nketiah is genuine, but the Gunners aren't going to allow him to leave the club unless they bring in another striker. It's a possibility that Arsenal do recruit another centre-forward, but as it stands, it might be silly for them to allow him to depart. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"Yeah, I've got information on a few of them. With Eddie Nketiah, the Palace interest is genuine but Arsenal are not going to let Nketiah go unless they bring in another striker. So Nketiah for now is very much seen as part of Arsenal's plans. A useful player, a squad player. But you know, he started the last game as well. He scored an important hat trick against Sheffield United."

Roy Hodgson also wants a midfielder

With Cheick Doucoure ruled out for a significant period of the time, Hodgson and his recruitment team might be considering adding an additional body in the middle of the park. The Eagles are going through a tricky spell in the Premier League, and the absence of Doucoure is having a negative impact. Palace are even fearful that the 23-year-old may not play again before the end of the campaign, which could alter their initial transfer plans for January.

Journalist Dean Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Palace are looking to bring in a new midfielder during the January transfer window and would prefer to secure a temporary move rather than a permanent deal. As per The Athletic, the Eagles are one of the sides considering a move for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips. However, he's likely to attract plenty of interest if made available this window.