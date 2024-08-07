Highlights Crystal Palace are in talks to sign Wolfsburg's Maxence Lacroix due to Marc Guehi's potential departure, with Lacroix seeking a new challenge.

Lacroix has one year left on his contract with Wolfsburg, prompting the Bundesliga club to consider his potential departure this summer.

Guehi's potential exit, along with other transfers, will provide Palace with ample funds to make significant signings in preparation for the new season.

Crystal Palace have reportedly opened talks to sign Wolfsburg centre-back Maxence Lacroix as the transfer window continnues to tick down - with Eagles boss Oliver Glasner looking at defensive reinforcements to prepare for the eventual sale of Palace star Marc Guehi.

Guehi starred for England at EURO 2024 alongside John Stones at the back, being a key player in their chase for a major trophy; and despite falling short in the final, his performances piqued the interests of many of England's top teams as clubs look to strengthen ahead of the Premier League season. And with that in mind, the Eagles have reportedly opened negotiations for Lacroix as they aim to bolster their back line ahead of the new campaign, which starts in just over a week.

Crystal Palace 'Open' Lacroix Negotiations

The Frenchman has been on their radar for some time

The report from L'Equipe suggests that Palace have entered negotiations with Wolfsburg over the potential acquisition of Lacroix, with the Frenchman having just one year left on his contract.

As a result, the Bundesliga club could see their defender part ways after a four-year spell at the Volkswagen Arena, with Lacroix informing the club that he wants to pursue a new challenge and leave the club in the process. With his contract having just under 11 months left to run, Wolfsburg have seemingly been forced to search for potential suitors so that they don't lose him on a free transfer news season - and that could see the 24-year-old move on this summer.

Maxence Lacroix's Bundesliga statistics - Wolfsburg squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 28 =6th Goals 4 =3rd Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.3 3rd Clearances Per Game 4.1 =3rd Tackles Per Game 1.7 =2nd Match rating 6.71 3rd

Palace are thought to be at the front of the queue. The Eagles, who are reportedly close to losing Guehi to Newcastle United in the coming weeks in a deal that could reach £70million, have begun talks with the Bundesliga outfit in a bid to understand the conditions of a potential move in the summer window.

Glasner is a fan of the Frenchman, who was described as 'outrageous' for performances under the Palace boss. And having managed him himself during his stint at Wolfsburg, he would be a key factor in the move by knowing his playstyles to a tee.

Palace Could Have Huge Rebuild This Summer

The Eagles could form a super team if they spend right

Guehi's impending move, alongside Michael Olise's departure to Bayern Munich earlier in the window, has given Palace a lot of money to spend. The duo will likely have moved for a combined fee of over £120million if Guehi does depart, and that will give the club a huge amount of money to spend.

Palace have only signed Ismaila Sarr and Chadi Riad for actual transfer fees this summer, totalling around £25million whilst Japanese midfielder Daichi Kamada has joined on a free transfer from Lazio - so there will be around £100million in the transfer kitty to spend.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lacroix has made 111 Bundesliga appearances for Wolfsburg, scoring six goals.

Lacroix's transfer fee is so far unknown, but the Frenchman being in the last year of his deal means that Palace could pick him up for a lesser price than first thought.

Eberechi Eze is another player who could be on his way out of the club for a fee in the region of £68million if Palace see fit to sell him, though even if he does stay at Selhurst Park, there is plenty to build on in some exciting times in south London.

