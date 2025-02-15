Crystal Palace and Everton will go head-to-head in the Premier League at Selhurst Park on Saturday evening as both teams look to continue their recent good form.

The Eagles have won their last two games with a 2-0 win over Manchester United followed by a 2-0 win over Doncaster in the FA Cup, while the Toffees crashed out of the FA Cup to Bournemouth before earning a huge late draw against league leaders Liverpool in the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

But both teams will come into this clash with injury problems and decisions to make, and this is how GIVEMESPORT predict the teams to line up.

Crystal Palace Team News

Nketiah and Eze doubts

Manager Oliver Glasner has got some injury doubts with his squad ahead of this game with Eddie Nketiah and Eberechi Eze doubtful with ankle and foot injuries respectively. Ismaila Sarr should be available after illness but Joel Ward is likely to miss out with a calf problem.

Cheick Doucoure has suffered a knee injury and will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery, while Chadi Riad has suffered an ACL injury and is unlikely to play again this calendar year.

Crystal Palace Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Ismaila Sarr Illness 15/02/2025 Eddie Nketiah Ankle 15/02/2025 Eberechi Eze Foot 15/02/2025 Joel Ward Calf 15/02/2025 Cheikh Doucoure Knee 01/06/2025 Chadi Riad Knee 01/01/2026

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Glasner has shared an update on his squad ahead of the game.

"There are no new issues, and all three [Eze, Nketiah, Sarr] are back. All three trained and are available tomorrow. "It was surprising he [Wharton] could play 60 minutes. Even then he said, ‘oh, come on, I’d like to play more!' "He did well. He trained the whole week – no reaction on the load – and he had a good week again. I think he’s ready and now, with the other players back, it’s maybe tough – but it's the best situation you can have as manager. "For me, every player who is in the squad has to be able to start, otherwise it makes no sense. "Ben [Chilwell] is ready to start. That doesn’t meant that he starts [against Everton] because also T [Tyrick Mitchell] did well – it’s now to find the best mix.

Crystal Palace Predicted XI

Mateta to lead the line

Crystal Palace Predicted XI: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Munhoz, Hughes, Wharton, Mitchell; Eze, Mateta, Sarr.

Crystal Palace Predicted Substitutes: Turner (GK), Chilwell (DEF), Clyne (DEF), Lerma (MID), Kamada (MID), Devenny (MID), Esse (FWD), Nketiah (FWD), Franca (FWD).

Palace have looked strong in recent weeks despite losing Trevoh Chalobah in January, and Glasner is likely to welcome Adam Wharton back into his starting lineup in the league after a successful return to action in the FA Cup.

£30m star Nketiah has failed to displace Jean-Philippe Mateta as the starting striker, while January signing Romain Esse and £100,000-a-week loanee Ben Chilwell are likely to be alongside him on the bench.

Everton Team News

Ndiaye out for weeks

David Moyes has been hit with a major blow that star forward Iliman Ndiaye will be ruled out for several weeks with a medial knee ligament injury suffered during the 2-2 draw with Liverpool in midweek.

Abdoulaye Doucoure will be suspended after receiving a red card after the final whistle, while Everton are still without a number of first-team stars through injury including Seamus Coleman, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Armando Broja.

Everton Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Abdoulaye Doucoure Suspended 22/02/2025 Seamus Coleman Calf 26/02/2025 Youssef Chermiti Thigh 26/02/2025 Armando Broja Ankle 08/03/2025 Dominic Calvert-Lewin Hamstring 08/03/2025 Dwight McNeil Knee 02/04/2025 Nathan Patterson Hamstring Unknown Iliman Ndiaye Knee Unknown Orel Mangala Knee 29/11/2025

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the manager shared an update on the status of his squad.

"Ili [Ndiaye] has got a medial ligament injury. It's not looking great at the moment. We're probably not sure about how long it's going to be and we'll maybe get a bit more on that [soon] but it's certainly going to be a few weeks, anyway."

Everton Predicted XI

Youth to get a chance

Everton Predicted XI: Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; Harrison, Alcaraz, Lindstrom; Beto.

Everton Predicted Substitutes: Begovic (GK), Virginia (GK), Dixon (DEF), Keane (DEF), Young (DEF), Ebere (MID), Iroegbunam (MID), Sherif (FWD), Heath (FWD).

The Toffees are likely to be without up to nine players for this game and that means Moyes could look to the academy to bolster his options with the likes of Dixon, Ebere, Sherif and Heath being called up.

Carlos Alcaraz could make his first start in the Premier League since joining from Flamengo, while Jack Harrison could replace Ndiaye out wide, as £25m man Beto looks to continue his excellent form up front. £80,000-a-week star Michael Keane will likely be on the bench too to add some experience.