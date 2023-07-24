Crystal Palace are still monitoring Flamengo star Matheus Franca as a possibility this summer, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

With cult hero Wilfried Zaha potentially heading towards a Selhurst Park exit, Franca has been eyed as a potential replacement and has his tender age on his side.

Crystal Palace news – Matheus Franca

Franca is more than exciting currently plying his trade in his native country Brazil, and has caught the eye recently thanks to numerous Flamengo performances.

At just 19 years of age, has accrued 53 senior appearances for his club and has scored nine goals in that sequence. He has also been capped on six occasions for Brazil Under-16 squad thanks to his showcase of talent on a domestic front.

Palace have had a bid in the region of £34.6m accepted, according to Torcedores via Sports Witness and now, it is only the finer details to iron out before the deal becomes official.

However, Chelsea are also interested in the teenage gem.

Globo Esporte claim the five-time Premier League champions are willing to match the Brazilian side’s valuation of €25m to secure the services of the in-demand forward.

If Franca was to opt for Chelsea over Palace, it is believed that he would embark on loan at their satellite club Strasbourg; and this may convince Franca to choose Palace for regular top-level minutes.

What did Ryan Taylor say about Crystal Palace and Matheus Franca?

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, the reputable journalist insisted that Franca will cost a pretty penny and has Crystal Palace have both Chelsea and Newcastle on their tail.

He said: “Franca is another player that’s, you know, is attracting very strong interest, which has been driven by Dougie Freedman’s connections in Brazil. Obviously, there is a link between Palace and Botafogo I believe through Textor, who is their owner. So, it’s a market that Palace have been actually looking at.

“Franca has also been tracked by Chelsea and Newcastle, however, so don’t know how easy the deal will be to do. It’s going to cost them a significant amount of money. Franca has still been featuring in pre-season for Flamengo so, again, it’s not necessarily a given they’re going to sign him, but I do think there’ll be other names on their radar as well.”

What next for Crystal Palace?

Despite kick-starting their squad rebuild with Jefferson Lerma on a free transfer, newly appointed permanent boss Roy Hodgson will have plenty of targets on his radar.

The veteran coach will want to boost his side into being a top half regular and is looking to compete with Chelsea, once again, for Montpellier forward Elye Wahi.

L’Equipe (via Sport Witness) that Palace have proactively made an initial proposal, whereas Chelsea are monitoring his situation on the back burner.

But what will be Palace’s most valuable order of business this summer will be to retain Zaha given he has piqued interest from both Saudi Arabia and Europe, though he has snubbed the former in order to play Champions League, per MailOnline.

The 30-year-old was offered a £15m-a-year deal, according to Sky Sports, by Al-Nassr which would see the Ivorian link up with football’s all-timer Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, those fans of a Palace persuasion would love to see Zaha stay on, even if it just for one year more.