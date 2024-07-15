Highlights Crystal Palace are hoping to keep Marc Guehi after his impressive Euros.

Guehi is being targeted by several Premier League clubs this transfer window.

The Eagles are considering signing Club Brugge forward Antonio Nusa.

Crystal Palace are hopeful of keeping their star defender and reported Manchester United target Marc Guehi this summer, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Eagles are hoping a long summer with England could prevent Guehi from chasing a move to another club as the 23-year-old is being eyed by several Premier League sides.

Guehi helped the Three Lions reach the Euros final against Spain as he came back from a suspension in the semi-final showdown against the Netherlands.

The powerful centre-back earned plaudits after solid performances throughout the tournament, with Joe Hart suggesting he was ‘exceptional’ in his Euro 2024 debut against Serbia.

Guehi was a late inclusion in Gareth Southgate’s starting lineup for the competition as he replaced Harry Maguire, who was forced to leave the England camp with an injury.

Palace will be hoping to fend off interest from the Premier League’s big guns in both Guehi and Eberechi Eze after seeing star winger Michael Olise depart for Bayern Munich earlier in the window.

The Eagles Hope Guehi Stays

After his impressive Euros

Jacobs, speaking to GMS, suggested that Palace are hoping to rebuff any interest in Guehi this summer:

“I think the feeling within Palace is, because Eberechi Eze has also got a high volume of interest, Tottenham and Arsenal, in fact, have both looked at him, and there's a £65 million release clause there. “The expectation with Guehi from Palace is that he comes back from the Euros and maybe the time that that tournament has taken, plus his holiday and recovery, gives Crystal Palace an advantage, because it maybe delays anything progressing with negotiations. “And then he'll almost immediately be into a new season, and Palace are hoping, therefore, that they can persuade him to stay and they can rebuff any interest.”

The powerful defender, who is reportedly valued at around £60m this summer, is targeted by several Premier League clubs, including Manchester United and Arsenal.

One of England’s most promising centre-backs, Guehi graduated from the Chelsea academy and left the Blues for Palace in 2021.

Marc Guehi's statistical averages per 90 minutes (2023/24 Premier League) Tackles 1.25 Tackles won 0.85 Ball recoveries 5.34 Interceptions 0.80 Pass completion percentage 86.9

The 23-year-old made just two appearances for Chelsea before departing for Selhurst Park three seasons ago, signing a five-year deal.

If Palace are unable to keep Guehi beyond the summer, the Eagles would be in for a hefty profit for their talented defender – in 2021, he joined the club for just £18m.

Palace Consider Antonio Nusa

To replace Michael Olise

Crystal Palace are considering signing Club Brugge forward Antonio Nusa as they scour the market for a Michael Olise replacement.

Speaking to GMS, Fabrizio Romano revealed that the Norway international is considered an expensive option for the Eagles at the moment, and they are yet to decide whether to proceed with Nusa’s transfer.

The Selhurst Park outfit are keen to bring in a replacement for Olise after the promising Frenchman left to join Bayern earlier in the window.

According to Romano, Palace are now eyeing several opportunities in their search for a new forward as manager Oliver Glasner looks to build on the momentum of last season, when he led the Eagles to 10th in the table.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12-07-24.