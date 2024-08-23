Crystal Palace, in a bid to add some more firepower to their attack, are among a plethora of clubs who are keeping tabs on Raheem Sterling’s situation, per The Evening Standard, after the winger was exiled by boss Enzo Maresca.

Earlier in the summer, Oliver Glasner and Co lost the ever-reliable Michael Olise to Bayern Munich in a deal worth £50.8 million, evidently a massive blow to their aspirations this season, and are yet to replace the Frenchman.

Albeit on the other flank, the now-Chelsea outcast’s credibility in the Premier League could make him a worthy successor to the already departed Olise, especially after losing their Premier League curtain raiser 2-1 to Brentford.

Palace Among Raheem Sterling Suitors

Winger’s £300,000-per-week wages could be stumbling block

According to The Evening Standard, the south Londoners have expressed their interest in the left-winger after learning of his summer availability. Being exiled from the squad alongside compatriot Ben Chilwell has allowed the Englishman to seek a move away.

Indicating that his preference is to stay in England, the former Liverpool and Manchester City man has put Premier League sides aplenty on high alert as leaving Stamford Bridge looks all the more likely as the days go by.

In the final stages of the summer window, Sterling – a seasoned England international with 82 caps – is looking to move onto pastures new and Chelsea are ‘collecting information’ from suitors before presenting all the potential options to the 29-year-old.

What could deter a switch to Selhurst Park from coming to fruition is a) the fact that he has three years left to run on his current deal and b) his hefty £300,000 weekly wages.

Sterling, Olise, Eze - 23/24 Premier League Stats Statistic Sterling Olise Eze Minutes 1,983 1,277 2,064 Goals 8 10 11 Assists 4 6 4 Shots per game 1.6 3 3.1 Key passes per game 1 1.9 2 Dribbles per game 1.5 2.1 2.6 Overall rating 6.80 7.61 7.45

And although the Jamaica-born star has flattered to deceive in recent times, having notched 19 goals and 12 assists in his 81-game west London career, one thing that he boasts in abundance is expertise in the English top flight.

In fact, a four-time Premier League champion with Pep Guardiola’s side, Sterling has spent the entirety of his career in the top tier after graduating from Liverpool’s fabled academy in the summer of 2012.

Elsewhere, journalist Ben Jacobs exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that top four hopefuls Aston Villa, under the watchful eye of Unai Emery, are also firmly in the race for the wide man, who has plundered 181 goals and 113 assists in his 571-game club career.

Glasner and Co ‘Going All Out’ for Maxence Lacroix

Romano: Palace have lodged £12m plus £2m bid

Another position that Glasner and his entourage will need to bolster before next week’s fast-approaching deadline after Joachim Andersen’s £30 million-worth move back to Fulham was confirmed by The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

Alongside that, the uncertainty over Marc Guehi’s future could leave the south London-based outfit shortchanged in the heart of the defence if they do not welcome any centre-back to the squad, hence their interest in VfL Wolfsburg Maxence Lacroix.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lacroix notched two goals and the solitary assist in 36 Wolfsburg games with Glasner as boss.

According to reports, the capital club are ‘going all out’ to secure the Frenchman’s signature this summer after transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed that an opening bid – worth £12 million plus £2m in add-ons – had been tabled for the central defender.

All statistics per WhoScored