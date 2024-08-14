Crystal Palace are looking to raid the Bundesliga after identifying Wolfsburg star Maxence Lacroix and Bayer Leverkusen centre-half Odilon Kossounou as potential replacements for Marc Guehi, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

One of the standout performers for England at Euro 2024, Guehi has been on the radar of several Premier League clubs throughout the summer.

Newcastle United have already had three offers rejected for the 24-year-old, who would only be available for ‘superstar money', according to Crystal Palace co-owner and chairman Steve Parish.

The Eagles are keen to keep hold of their impressive star, who still has two years left on his current contract, set to run out in 2026.

However, according to Romano, Palace have already started considering alternatives if Guehi puts pen to paper on a lucrative deal elsewhere this summer.

Oliver Glasner’s side are considering several names internally as potential replacements for the powerful centre-back, including Bundesliga duo Lacroix and Kossounou.

Glasner is Huge Fan of Lacroix Amid Guehi Doubts

Eagles chief is courting Wolfsburg defender and Kossounou

Speaking to GMS, Romano revealed that Wolfsburg ace Lacroix’s signing would be ‘really appreciated’ by Palace boss Glasner.

The 24-year-old, alongside Bayer Leverkusen defender Odilon Kossounou, are the two players the Eagles are considering to potentially replace Guehi this summer:

“Crystal Palace have already started some contacts to explore alternatives like Maxence Lacroix. He is a player really appreciated by the manager, Oliver Glasner. “Kossounou is another player they considered internally, but only in case Jonathan Tah doesn't go to Bayern Munich and that remains an open story.”

Wolfsburg manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has had his say on Lacroix’s potential exit. Speaking to German media, the former Southampton boss assumed the Frenchman will stay beyond the summer, ahead of his fifth season with the club.

Since joining from Sochaux in 2020, Lacroix has become an important piece of Wolfsburg’s backline, making 129 appearances across all competitions and scoring seven goals.

Journalist Tobias Kroger has heaped praise on the Wolfsburg star previously, saying...

"Maxence Lacroix! Came from Ligue 2 to Wolfsburg and after 3/4 of the season he’s an elite defender talent!"

A deal for Kossounou, according to Romano, could well depend on Tah’s future at Bayer Leverkusen. The Germany international is expected to replace Manchester United’s newest signing, Matthijs de Ligt, at Bayern Munich.

Several Premier League clubs have been linked with Kossounou in the past, including Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool, who were rumoured to be interested in acquiring the 23-year-old Ivory Coast defender.

Maxence Lacroix and Odilon Kossounou Stats (2023/24 Bundesliga) Lacroix Kossounou Appearances 28 22 Goals 4 1 Tackles per 90 1.83 1.49 Clearances per 90 4.61 2.14 Aerials won per 90 2.44 1.14

Newcastle Confident of Striking Guehi Deal

Discussions ongoing between Premier League rivals

Newcastle United are growing ‘confident’ of signing Crystal Palace defender Guehi this summer, Fabrizio Romano has told GMS.

The Italian football insider revealed that negotiations are ongoing between the Premier League rivals over a summer move for the England international, valued at £65million by the Eagles this summer.

According to Romano, Newcastle have returned with an improved bid for Guehi despite difficult negotiations, with Palace keen to hold firm on their valuation of the 24-year-old.

Since signing from Chelsea for £18million in 2021, Guehi has made 111 appearances for Palace across all competitions, scoring five goals and registering two assists.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-08-24.