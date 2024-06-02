Highlights Crystal Palace could raid Luton Town this summer as they eye a swoop for two of their players

The Hatters were relegated from the Premier League after just one season in the top flight

Palace are looking to build on the squad impressing under new manager Oliver Glasner

Crystal Palace could swoop for two Luton Town players this summer following the Hatter’s relegation from the Premier League.

Luton were promoted at the end of the 2022/23 season following their play-off final victory over Coventry City, but 26 points was not enough to keep them up in their first season back in the top flight. They finished 18th in the standings, six points off Nottingham Forest in 17th, having failed to win any of their final six games.

Following their relegation, they now face a difficult task of keeping hold of their star players as Premier League clubs look to complete cut-price deals. Midfielder Ross Barkley, who only joined the club 12 months ago, is reportedly set to return to Aston Villa, while more of Luton Town’s key men are attracting interest.

Palace eye ‘double swoop’

Doughty and Mengi are targets

According to The Mirror, Crystal Palace are among the clubs hoping to capitalise on a possible exodus. Wing-back Alfie Doughty and centre-back Teden Mengi are the names linked with a move to Selhurst Park.

Doughty, 24, has been at Kenilworth Road since 2022 and missed just one game throughout Luton’s Premier League campaign. Mengi, on the other hand, joined the club from Manchester United last summer and quickly established himself as a regular first-team player under Rob Edwards.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STATISTIC: Doughty has scored five goals and registered 15 assists across all competitions in 78 appearances for Luton Town

Palace will likely face competition for Mengi this summer as The Mirror reported back in February that the 22-year-old is being watched closely by Bundesliga winners Bayer Leverkusen. Xabi Alonso guided his side to an invincible domestic season and will hope to strengthen the squad ahead of a return to the Champions League.

Palace ‘resigned’ to losing Guehi

He's a target for Man Utd

Palace’s interest in Mengi could stem from the fact question marks remain over the future of Marc Guehi, who has impressed throughout his three years at Selhurst Park and is now attracting interest from the likes of Manchester United.

The Mirror reported last week in a print edition of the newspaper (26/05, p68) that the Eagles are ‘resigned’ to losing the 23-year-old this summer. United are desperately in need of defensive reinforcements as both Jonny Evans and Raphael Varane are expected to depart the club this summer upon the expiration of their contracts.

There are also question marks over the future of Victor Lindelof, while Lisandro Martinez missed the majority of the 2023/24 season with injury problems. Along with Guehi, the Red Devils had also been linked with out-of-contract Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo, but it appears Chelsea have won the race for his signature.