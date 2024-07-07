Highlights Crystal Palace are targeting ex-Watford star Ismaila Sarr to replace Michael Olise.

Crystal Palace will need to get busy in the transfer market with Michael Olise's impending exit to Bayern Munich all but confirmed, with the Frenchman reportedly undergoing a medical at the Allianz Arena - and that could see the Eagles move for ex-Watford star Ismaila Sarr, according to reports.

Olise's exceptional season in south London has seen him on the shortlist of plenty of clubs across the continent; with Chelsea and Manchester United both massively linked, alongside Bayern, who has stolen a march by activating Olise's release clause. It's left Palace in need of a right-winger to replace the former Reading man, which could be a huge task given how brilliant he was towards the end of last season - but Alan Nixon has claimed that Palace know exactly who they want with former target Sarr cropping up on their shortlist once again.

Crystal Palace 'Ready' to Move For Sarr

The winger has been on their shortlist for years

The report states that Palace are ready to make a 'dramatic' move for Sarr, with their transfer window set to become hectic once Olise's move to Munich sparks a chain reaction.

The south London outfit have eyed up Sarr for a number of years, but having joined Watford in 2019 for a fee of around £28.8million, they were forced to wait for his arrival. Just two out of a possible four seasons spent at Watford were in the Premier League for Sarr, suffering relegation from the top-flight both times he competed in the tournament - but Palace could offer him a bigger chance at survival should they tempt Marseille with an offer.

Ismaila Sarr's Ligue 1 statistics - Marseille squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 23 10th Assists 4 2nd Key Passes Per Game 0.9 =7th Dribbles Per Game 0.6 8th Shots Per Game 1.1 7th Match rating 6.73 =9th

Sarr would cost around £20million according to Nixon, with Palace now in need of a right-winger given that Olise is all but set to join Bayern Munich in the coming days, and he has shot back onto their wishlist as a result. Oliver Glasner will be loathed to lose his star man, but with the likes of Eberechi Eze, Adam Wharton and Jean-Philippe Mateta firing on all fronts towards the end of the season, there is enough firepower for them to take their time in bringing in an adequate replacement, going into the summer transfer window.

Sarr hasn't been great for Marseille, but the winger has the power and pace that Palace wish to add to their squad. Having been labelled as a 'freak' by Ben Foster during his time at Watford and being a different player to Olise, it could work in Palace's favour with Eze doing the creative work alongside a more direct player.

Palace Recruitment This Summer is Essential

The Eagles need to replace Olise adequately

Palace do need to get their recruitment right if they are to reach their goals and ambitions of being a consistent top-half Premier League team, even with the idea of reaching the Europa League.

The Eagles have a talent clad, young squad that has plenty of room to grow in every position, and a sell-to-buy operation could help them finish in European spots under Glasner - but only if they get it right.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ismaila Sarr has 64 caps for Senegal, scoring 13 goals.

Antonio Nusa has been liniked as an alternative, and after Glasner took Palace on a superb run of form last season - which admittedly will be tough to replicate - it's certainly given the team confidence going forward. If they can replace Olise adequately and use his fee to enhance another area of the pitch, they could go even better under Glasner next season.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 07-07-24.