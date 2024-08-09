Highlights Crystal Palace seek replacements for potential exit of Guehi and are eyeing Chalobah and Lacroix.

Lacroix is greatly admired by Oliver Glasner, who he has worked with previously.

Chalobah yet to make a decision on his future and is also of interest to West Ham.

Crystal Palace are scouring the market for a replacement for Marc Guehi ahead of his potential exit and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has name-dropped Chelsea outcast Trevoh Chalobah and Maxence Lacroix of VfL Wolfsburg as two options.

Oliver Glasner, who replaced Roy Hodgson in south London in February 2024, is looking to enter his first full season in charge with a squad stronger than what he had at his disposal last term.

Related Exclusive: Crystal Palace 'Fearful' of £60m Deal Amid Man City Agreement Manchester City have left Crystal Palace concerned that they are poised to attempt to sign Eberechi Eze

That will be difficult, of course, given Michael Olise has already moved to Bayern Munich – and with Guehi’s move to Newcastle United seemingly on the horizon, the Englishman’s exit will put the top half hopefuls at a further disadvantage.

Romano: Palace Target Lacroix and Chalobah

Guehi admired by Newcastle

Close

Guehi has been an ever-dependable figure for the Eagles since his move from Chelsea in the summer of 2021, but is set to end his 111-game stint this summer. In turn, Palace have already started to plan who could be his replacement in the heart of the back line.

The ever-reliable Romano, writing in his Daily Briefing, reported that Glasner and his entourage are interested in Chalobah, a player who Chelsea are willing to sell this summer.

“On Trevoh Chalobah’s situation, Crystal Palace are interested but it's the same with clubs from abroad. Chalobah will take his time to decide what will be the best opportunity for him.

As well as the Premier League-proven Chalobah, the football insider has revealed that Lacroix, who has performed under Austrian tactician Glasner beforehand, is also of interest to the south Londoners.

Chalobah, Lacroix, Guehi - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Chalobah Lacroix Guehi Minutes 951 2,365 2,023 Goals/Assists 1/0 4/1 0/1 Pass success rate (%) 89.6 85.2 87.2 Aerials won per game 1.5 2.3 1.2 Tackles per game 1.2 1.7 1.1 Interceptions per game 0.6 0.9 0.7 Overall rating 6.74 6.71 6.55

“What I'm told too is that Crystal Palace also have Lacroix on their shortlist, a player that’s really appreciated by Glasner. So, a decision will be made once Marc Guehi's future is clarified as talks with Newcastle are still ongoing, not done yet.”

A report from French outlet L’Epique has revealed that Palace have ‘entered negotiations’ for the 24-year-old, who emerged through FC Sochaux’s academy and has been dubbed as 'outrageous'.

What could play into the Premier League side’s hands is that he has just the solitary year left on his contract, while the report also states that, after a four-year stint at the Volskwagen Arena, Lacroix is keen to move onto pastures new this summer.

Zaha Linked In Sensational Loan Deal

Galatasaray demanding ‘considerable’ loan fee

Close

While the aforementioned loss of Olise will damage Palace’s attacking exploits, the sensational homecoming of club legend Wilfried Zaha, who is currently employed by Turkish giants Galatasaray, could certainly boost their chances in front of goal.

According to The Telegraph’s Sam Wallace, the 33-cap Ivory Coast international is being eyed by Glasner and co ahead of an all-crucial Premier League campaign with a season-long spell in mind.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Zaha is the most-fouled player in Premier League history, winning 821 fouls in 291 matches.

Wallace has reported that his current employers – who are willing to let him leave on a temporary basis – would demand a sizeable fee for the 31-year-old winger, who has played 305 times in England’s top division.

All statistics per WhoScored