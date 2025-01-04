Crystal Palace are in the race to sign Olympique Lyonnais' wantaway midfielder Maxence Caqueret, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

Caqueret has fallen down the pecking order at the Groupama Stadium and is expected to leave the club this month. He's started just eight of 14 games this season, and manager Pierre Sage doesn't appear to be a fan of the 24-year-old, who has two years on his contract with the Ligue 1 side.

A move to the Premier League could give Caqueret more game time, and Palace are one of several clubs monitoring his situation. He previously rejected a move to Everton, but his frustrating lack of minutes this term has seemingly turned his head. He's been nursing a recent thigh injury, but an exit looks likely.

Palace Ready To Bid £16.6m For Caqueret

The Eagles have two factors playing in their favour

Palace are weighing up a €20 million (£16.6 million) bid for Caqueret, who would receive a five-year deal if he opted to join Oliver Glasner's Eagles. The South London outfit could be aided by Lyon's owner, John Textor, retaining a minority share in the Premier League club.

The French giants are dealing with financial issues that put them at risk of relegation to Ligue 2 next season. They are desperately trying to offload players in the January transfer window.

Caqueret's potential sale could help them raise funds to fight back their precarious situation. He's been with Les Gones his entire career, debuting at senior level in December 2018. He's a central midfielder by trade but can also operate in defensive midfield and his playing style has previously been dubbed “Modric-esque”.

Maxence Caqueret Ligue 1 Stats (2024-25) Appearances 9 Touches 50.2 Big Chances Created 1 Key Passes 1.1 Accurate Passes Per Game 30.4 (82%) Accurate Long Balls 1.1 (53%) Interceptions Per Game 0.8 Tackles Per Game 2.3 Possession Won 0.3 Balls Recovered Per Game 2.7 Ground Duels Won 3.8 (45%) Aerial Duels Won 0.1 (25%)

Palace could be eyeing the former 24-cap France U21 international as Will Hughes' replacement. The 29-year-old English midfielder is linked with Fulham and West Ham United.

Glasner's side, who sit 15th in the league, have been inconsistent this season, and midfield has been somewhat of a problem area. Caqueret has a sense of calmness on the ball and can help put out fires in the middle of the park.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 04/01/2025.