Crystal Palace are eyeing a move to sign AC Milan defender Strahinja Pavlovic in a £25m deal before Monday's transfer deadline, according to Alan Nixon.

Oliver Glasner was dealt a major blow in his squad-building plans this month when Trevoh Chalobah was recalled by parent club Chelsea from his season-long loan, while summer signing Chadi Riad has now suffered a serious knee injury which will see him miss the rest of the season.

The Eagles are now desperate to add to their defensive options before the transfer window slams shut on Monday night and have identified the Serbian as an ideal target.

Crystal Palace Want Pavlovic

Milan could demand £35m

According to the report by Nixon, Glasner is a huge fan of the 23-year-old centre-back who has been a regular in the Milan side this season during their Serie A and Champions League campaigns.

As a result of that it is believed that Milan could demand a 'huge' amount of cash to let him leave, having only signed him from Red Bull Salzburg last summer. Nixon reports that Milan would want £35m sanction a deal for the 'crazy' star, but Crystal Palace are hopeful that they would be able to secure a deal for around £25m.

Glasner knows he needs reinforcements after losing Chalobah and Riad, but the club are also wary of the fact that club captain Marc Guehi will enter the final 12 months of his contract in the summer and is likely to leave - meaning a replacement would need to be sought.

Strahinja Pavlovic AC Milan Stats 2024/25 Games 13(4) Goals 1 Assists 1

Palace are also keeping an eye on the situation involving Tiago Djalo at Porto, where he is currently on loan from Juventus, as an alternative with the club adamant they will strengthen in defence before Monday night's deadline.

So far this winter the club have strengthened in attack with the arrival of Romain Esse from Millwall, but at least one more arrival is expected to be finalised before the window closes.

Crystal Palace will take on Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon as they look to push towards the top-half of the table.

