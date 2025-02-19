Crystal Palace are keeping a close eye on Midtjylland striker Franculino ahead of the summer transfer window, reports in Denmark have claimed.

The Eagles are reportedly monitoring the 20-year-old’s performances this season and have recently sent scouts to assess the promising forward.

Palace are understood to be among several Premier League clubs interested in the Guinea-Bissau international, with Leicester City also sending scouts to Denmark in recent weeks.

Oliver Glasner’s side bolstered their frontline with promising Millwall attacker Romain Esse in January but remain on the lookout for further reinforcements, with Birmingham City winger Zaid Betteka also on their radar.

According to Danish outlet Bold, Midtjylland are looking to make ‘a huge profit’ on Franculino amid growing interest from Premier League sides.

The 20-year-old has been a key player for the Europa League club this season, scoring 10 goals and providing five assists across all competitions.

Franculino, praised as 'magnificent' by Jacek Kulig, joined Midtjylland from Benfica’s academy in 2023 and signed a new contract last year, keeping him at the club until June 2029.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Franculino has scored once in five Europa League appearances this season, netting in a 2-0 win over Maccabi Tel Aviv in October.

Crystal Palace have enjoyed a positive run under Oliver Glasner lately, losing only twice in their last eight Premier League games.

The Eagles sit 13th in the table heading into Saturday’s London derby against Fulham and seven points off 10th place, where they finished last season.

Palace could face a battle to keep their biggest stars after the season, with defender Marc Guehi still being tracked by Tottenham Hotspur.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the England international ‘has chances to leave this summer’, with his contract running down to its final 12 months.

Franculino's Midtjylland Stats (2024/25) Games 26 Goals 10 Assists 5 Minutes per goal 150 Minutes played 1,499

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 19-02-25.