Crystal Palace could look to complete a huge move in the January transfer market with the signing of Chelsea star Ben Chilwell - with former scout Mick Brown telling Football Insider that the move would 'suit all parties', should he make the switch to south London.

After being a first-choice left-back in recent years, Chilwell has fallen out of favour with Enzo Maresca by only making one outing this season in the League Cup at home to Barrow back in September, and that could prove enough for the club to send him out to Selhurst Park. Oliver Glasner is in need of left-back recruits, and with Chilwell not receiving any game time, his arrival could be a huge boost.

Palace 'Plotting a Bid' For Chilwell, Deal Would Suit All Parties

The Eagles are short of numbers in their left wing-back department

The initial report by Football Insider states that Palace are 'plotting' a move for the wing-back, in a bid to solve their issues in his position. Palace's transfer window hasn't gone to plan so far despite keeping hold of Marc Guehi and Eberechi Eze, with Chelsea loanee Trevoh Chalobah being recalled by the Blues to avenge a centre-back injury crisis at Stamford Bridge.

Ben Chilwell's Premier League statistics - Chelsea record by season Season Appearances Goals / Assists 2020/21 27 3 / 5 2021/22 7 3 / 1 2022/23 23 2 / 2 2023/24 12 0 / 1 2024/25 0 0 / 0

The Eagles are expected to be busy in the closing stages of the window as they look to improve their injury-hit squad, and Chalobah being recalled means they can at least borrow another player from Maresca's bloated squad.

That could see them sign Chilwell, with Tyrick Mitchell being the only left-back in their ranks, and given that Chilwell has been a top-level player for a number of years, scout Brown insists that the star could be open to a move to South London. He said, via Football Insider:

“I’ve heard Palace have shown an interest in Ben Chilwell. We’ve spoken before about Tyrick Mitchell and his future, and whether clubs could be interested in him. “And a new left-back is something Palace have been looking to bring in because they haven’t got a lot of depth in that position. It wasn’t long ago he was an England international, and I don’t know the extent of his injury issues and what they’ve meant for him, but Palace will know all about it. “It’s getting late in the transfer window as well, so options are limited. The opportunity to bring him in on loan has also come up since Chalobah went back to Chelsea. He’d do a good job for Palace. He’d be a good fit in their side. Plus, he lives in London so it’s a move that would suit all three parties."

Chilwell Could Rediscover Best Form at Crystal Palace

The wing-back has been shunned at Stamford Bridge this season

Chilwell was a multi-million pound signing from Leicester City, where he made 99 appearances for the Foxes in just four seasons at the club before signing a £200,000-per-week deal at Stamford Bridge. Although he got off to a rip-roaring start in which he won the Champions League in his first season at the club, Chilwell has struggled with injury issues since - making just 43 appearances in the Premier League since the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ben Chilwell has made 107 appearances for Chelsea, scoring nine goals.

The chance to rediscover his best form in south London would come with less pressure, given Palace are 11 points clear of the drop zone with just 15 games to play - and from there, a decision can be made on his future.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 29-01-25.

