Crystal Palace are among a host of Premier League clubs eyeing a summer move for Udinese forward Lorenzo Lucca, according to journalist Graeme Bailey.

The Eagles, alongside Everton and West Ham, have reportedly registered an interest in the 24-year-old striker, who is believed to be keen on a move away from Serie A after the season.

Palace are likely to need reinforcements up front this summer as Jean-Philippe Mateta’s future is increasingly uncertain amid interest from top Premier League clubs.

The French striker has been enjoying a prolific campaign at Selhurst Park this term, scoring 15 goals and providing three assists in 34 appearances across all competitions.

Palace Eyeing Move for Lorenzo Lucca

Udinese have named their asking price

According to Bailey, Palace scouts took a closer look at Lucca last month and have identified him as a potential transfer target this summer.

The 24-year-old, praised as 'one of the most wanted strikers in Italy', could pose a real aerial threat for Premier League defenders, standing 6ft 7in tall – the same height as Peter Crouch – while boasting impressive physical attributes.

It has been reported that Udinese are open to a deal for Lucca this summer for a fee in the region of £29m, as he still has over three years left on his contract, which expires in June 2028.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lucca has scored 12 goals and provided two assists in 32 appearances for Udinese this season.

Palace are anticipating a busy second summer under Oliver Glasner in terms of outgoings, with Marc Guehi’s future also increasingly uncertain.

The England international has just over a year left on his Selhurst Park contract and remains a target for several Premier League sides, including Tottenham Hotspur.

Palace sit 12th in the league with 10 games remaining and next face Brighton at home on Saturday.

Lorenzo Lucca's Udinese Stats (2024/25 Serie A) Games 29 Goals 10 Assists 1 Expected goals 6.4 Minutes played 2,059

