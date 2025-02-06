Crystal Palace are planning to hold talks with Jean-Philippe Mateta over a new contract in the near future, former scout Mick Brown has claimed.

The Eagles have reportedly earmarked the Frenchman’s new deal as a ‘priority’, with his current agreement set to run out in June 2027.

Palace triggered a one-year extension in Mateta’s contract in December but could soon offer him fresh terms, having been impressed with his stellar performances this season.

The French striker has scored 10 goals and provided one assist in 20 Premier League games in 2024/25, and netted three in the EFL Cup.

Mateta ‘Happy’ at Crystal Palace

Amid impressive season under Glasner

According to Brown, Mateta has become a ‘very important’ piece of Palace’s squad, and the Eagles are prepared to ‘shift heaven and earth’ to tie him to a new Selhurst Park deal.

“Getting him tied down has to be a priority for them. He’s a very, very important player for Crystal Palace, and it would cost and absolute arm and a leg to go out and find a replacement for him in the market. “Based on the way he’s played and the goals he’s scored, I think they’ll be prepared to shift heaven and earth to secure his services. “So that’s something they’re going to have to sit down and talk about with him in the near future. “Even if it takes a big pay-rise, I think he’s earned that with the way he’s played. “From what I hear and what I’ve seen, he’s happy at Palace, so I don’t think there will be any issues on that front.”

Mateta is now on course to better his goal tally from the 2023/24 campaign, when he scored 16 in 35 appearances, including 12 in his last 11 games.

The 27-year-old, who joined Palace from Mainz in 2022, took time to find his shooting boots in the Premier League, netting just six times in his first 18 months in the top flight.

Palace were reluctant to part ways with Mateta, praised as ‘excellent’ by The Hard Tackle, last summer, despite reports suggesting the Frenchman was ‘open’ to departure after a strong end to the season under Oliver Glasner.

The Eagles are 12th in the Premier League at the moment and will next face Doncaster in the FA Cup fourth round on Monday.

Jean-Philippe Mateta's Crystal Palace Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 24 Goals 10 Assists 1 Goal-creating actions 6 Minutes played 1,862

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06-02-25.