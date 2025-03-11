Crystal Palace are monitoring Nordsjaelland forward Sindre Walle Egeli ahead of the summer transfer window, according to journalist Graeme Bailey.

The Eagles are thought to be among several Premier League clubs to have taken a closer look at the Norwegian starlet this season, with scouts from Selhurst Park watching him in action in recent weeks.

Walle Egeli has impressed for Nordsjaelland this term, scoring six goals and providing five assists in 23 appearances across all competitions.

His promising displays in the Danish Superliga have earned him comparisons to fellow countryman Erling Haaland, while the 18-year-old himself has likened his game to ex-Chelsea winger Arjen Robben.

Palace Scouting Sindre Walle Egeli

Premier League clubs keen on the 18-year-old

According to Bailey, Palace could face summer competition for Walle Egeli from a host of European and Premier League clubs, with RB Leipzig, Atalanta, Brentford and Fulham all scouting him this season.

The 18-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough season at Nordsjaelland in 2024/25 and has emerged as a first-team regular after making his senior debut last year.

Walle Egeli is considered one of the brightest Norwegian prospects in recent years, alongside Arsenal target Sverre Nypan and Leipzig ace Antonio Nusa.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Walle Egeli has managed four goal contributions in his last five league appearances for Nordsjaelland.

Palace are heading for a busy summer transfer window under Oliver Glasner and face a battle to keep some of their biggest stars at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles could part ways with defender Marc Guehi, who has just one year left on his contract, while Eberechi Eze’s situation remains ‘open’ as well.

Palace are 11th in the Premier League with 10 games to go and next face Fulham in the FA Cup quarter-final on March 29.

Sindre Walle Egeli's Nordsjaelland Stats (2024/25 Superliga) Games 21 Goals 6 Assists 4 Minutes played 1,516

