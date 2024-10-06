Crystal Palace are interested in a move for Milwall star, Romain Esse, who has been attracting plenty of interest with his performances, according to a report from the Mirror.

The Eagles have an excellent track record when it comes to poaching youth talent from the EFL Championship, namely Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise who previously arrived from QPR and Reading respectively. Both have excelled in the Premier League in the side's classic red and blue and the latter has transferred overseas to Bayern Munich in a hefty £50.8 million move. More recently, Palace acquired Adam Wharton from Blackburn Rovers who has already been capped for the senior England national team, despite joining the Premier League in January 2024.

Esse could be next in line on this list, and the 19-year-old has emerged this season as one of the gems of the English second division.

Palace Interested in Signing Milwall Talent Romain Esse

The 19-year-old is seemingly destined for the Premier League

Per the report form the Mirror, Palace have reportedly shortlisted Esse as their "next EFL Championship gem", and the club's sporting director, Dougie Freedman, is known to be a "big fan" of the Lambeth-born teenager.

A youth product of the Milwall academy, Esse first made his professional debut for the Lions in December 2022, before signing a senior contract a month later. Since, he has made over 50 appearances for the club, recording five goals in the process, and playing primarily on either the attacking right flank, or in an advanced midfield role.

Romain Esse's 2023/24 EFL Championship Statistics Games 25 Minutes player 744 Goals 2 Progressive passes per 90 4.34 Shots per 90 1.69 Key passes per 90 1.33 Successful take-ons per 90 1.81

The Milwall head coach, Neil Harris, has never been short of praise for the 19-year-old, and he has seemingly accepted that a move to the country's top-flight is simply inevitable, given his talent. Speaking after his side's hard-fought draw against West Brom, he lauded an "outstanding" performance from Esse:

"Romain is going be a top player. “He’ll fly the nest at some stage, I’m sure to the Premier League. "Romain showed his qualities today with his flicks and his quality in possession to get us up the pitch and control areas for us, but his performance without the ball and defensively was outstanding today."

Crystal Palace Could Lose Eberechi Eze Soon

The England international is reportedly "open" to an exit

Now would be a logical time to begin integrating a talent of Esse's calibre within the Eagles' squad, as one of the team's best players in Eberechi Eze could be nearing an exit. The 26-year-old previously had a £68 million release clause in his contract which expired last summer, but reports from MailOnline indicate that the clause will re-activate in 2025.

Eze has never been short of suitors, with the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham all closely linked to his situation, while Manchester City and Arsenal both displayed a keen interest last summer as well. Additionally, the player himself has noted that he would be "open" to an exit from Selhurst Park. It would be a reluctant sale for Oliver Glasner, but there is also a sense it may be inevitable at some point, and the funds raised from the deal will undoubtedly be of use to support other transfer business for Palace.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 06/10/2024