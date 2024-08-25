Crystal Palace are eyeing Wolverhampton Wanderers star Rayan Ait-Nouri in the remaining days of the transfer window, with a deal potentially involving Sam Johnstone heading in the opposite direction from Selhurst Park, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Ait-Nouri impressed for Wolves last season under Gary O'Neil, starting 29 Premier League games as the Midlands side comfortably secured their top flight safety. This form has prompted interest from Palace, who are in the market for a left-sided defender late in the window.

A deal with Liverpool for Ait-Nouri had appeared close, although few concrete developments have emerged on this front, with a switch to Selhurst Park reportedly now more likely. Nixon has revealed that Wolves have set a £30 million asking price for the Algerian, and they could utilise the south London club's interest in their left-back as leverage in their pursuit of Johnstone.

Eagles Pinpoint Ait-Nouri as Top Target

South Londoners seeking competition for Mitchell

Developing through Angers' academy, Ait-Nouri completed a temporary move to Wolves in 2020. After an encouraging debut campaign at Molineux, the West Midlands outfit triggered the buy option in the agreement, and he has since established himself as the club's first choice left-back while earning rave reviews, with head coach O'Neil describing him as 'incredible'.

Making 116 appearances across the last four seasons, scoring seven goals, the Algeria international has become the subject of interest from several clubs this summer. The likes of Liverpool and Manchester City have been touted as potential suitors, while Nixon has revealed that Palace are now in the mix to secure the 23-year-old's signature.

The Eagles are reportedly looking for a left-sided player who can operate in Glasner's system, and compete with Tyrick Mitchell for a starting birth. It's understood that Palace have identified Ait-Nouri as their first-choice option.

Marc Guehi continues to be linked with a move to Newcastle, a departure that would necessitate the need for a player who can be deployed on the left-side of a back three. Meanwhile, Palace are eager to allow young left wing-back Franco Umeh to leave on loan, in order to continue his development, but would need another player to provide cover and competition for Mitchell in order to sanction such a deal.

Ait-Nouri's importance to Wolves may make a potential deal difficult for Palace, although the former's interest in goalkeeper Johnstone could help facilitate an exchange of players. The Molineux-based side are said to be keen on the shot-stopper, although they face competition from the likes Southampton and Leicester City for his services.

Ait-Nouri's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 33 Goals 2 Assists 1 Pass Accuracy 84.5% Progressive Passes Per 90 3.32 Tackles Per 90 2.74 Interceptions Per 90 1.11

Glasner Could Still be Rocked by Eze Departure

Liverpool and Manchester City interested in playmaker

Palace, tipped as dark horses for a European place by many, have suffered back-to-back defeats to start the season, and are staring at the prospect of losing talisman Eberechi Eze in the coming days. Having already lost Michael Olise this summer, with the winger opting to join Bayern Munich, an exodus of star players is threatening the stable side Glasner had begun to build at the end of last season.

The south Londoners are braced for bids for Eze from Liverpool and Manchester City, both of whom are keen on adding the England international to their already talented ensembles. The attacking midfielder's £65 million release clause expired last week, yet suitors are still circling, looking to acquire the former Queens Park Rangers playmaker at the eleventh hour.

All statistics via FBref - as of 25/08/2024