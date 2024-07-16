Highlights Crystal Palace are facing a ‘headache’ over defender Marc Guehi’s future.

The 23-year-old’s impressive performances at Euro 2024 saw his value increase, according to Dean Jones.

Arsenal have rejected Crystal Palace's bid to sign midfielder Emile Smith Rowe.

Crystal Palace are facing a ‘headache’ over defender Marc Guehi’s future as multiple Premier League clubs are likely to step up their interest in the England international, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 23-year-old’s impressive performances at Euro 2024 have seen his status rise this summer, earning plaudits from fans and pundits across the nation.

Jones suggests the Euros have helped Guehi increase his value, and Palace have ‘every reason’ to expect around £65million for the powerful centre-back.

The Eagles would be in for a hefty profit if they sell Guehi this summer – in 2021, he arrived from Chelsea for just £18 million.

According to Jones, Chelsea and Liverpool are the ones to watch in the race for Guehi’s signature this summer, while Arsenal, Man United, and Tottenham have all shown interest in the past.

Palace will be hoping to keep hold of their main man in defence as they aim to prevent further departures after Michael Olise’s exit to Bayern Munich earlier in the window.

Guehi’s Ambition ‘Heightened’

After impressive Euro 2024

Jones, speaking to GMS, has suggested that Guehi’s ambition will be ‘heightened’ as he starts to consider his next career move after Euro 2024:

“Arsenal, Man United and Spurs have all had an eye on Guehi since last year and his performances for England are going to cause Crystal Palace bosses a bit of a headache because his status has been on the rise this summer and it would be no surprise to see other clubs also having a look. “But, in turn, his value is going up too – so who is going to pay upwards of £60million for him in the coming weeks? They have every reason to expect £65 million for him in the current market. “Chelsea and Liverpool are two clubs to pay some attention to as the player now refocuses and considers what he wants next in his career. His ambition will be heightened.”

A Chelsea academy graduate, Guehi could welcome a Stamford Bridge return this summer. Before leaving for Palace in 2021, the 23-year-old made two appearances for the Blues in the Premier League.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are growing increasingly confident they could land Guehi before the transfer window shuts on the 30th of August.

Marc Guehi's statistical averages per 90 minutes (2023/24 Premier League) Tackles 1.25 Tackles won 0.85 Ball recoveries 5.34 Interceptions 0.80 Pass completion percentage 86.9

The Reds boss Arne Slot has reportedly ‘green-lighted’ Guehi’s arrival as Liverpool are looking to bolster their defensive options ahead of his first season in charge.

Uncertainty around Virgil van Dijk’s future could also force Liverpool to search for a long-term replacement for the Dutchman, who has entered the final 12 months of his deal at Anfield.

Emile Smith Rowe Wanted by Palace

Arsenal reject bids from Premier League clubs

Arsenal have rejected bids from Crystal Palace and Fulham to sign midfielder Emile Smith Rowe, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has reported.

The Gunners are holding firm to their reported £40million valuation of the Englishman, who struggled for playing time last season at the Emirates.

Smith Rowe is now expected to lead the summer outgoings in north London as several Premier League clubs have stepped up in the race to sign him.

According to Sheth, both Palace and Fulham are now in discussions about whether to present an improved offer for the 23-year-old, who prioritises regular first-team football in search of his next career move.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15-07-24.