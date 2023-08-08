Crystal Palace star Michael Olise leaving this summer would be 'such a blow' for the south Londoners, as transfer insider Dean Jones provides the latest update on his proposed move.

Olise has been subject to interest from the Premier League and beyond, with the winger tipped to leave Crystal Palace during the current transfer window.

Crystal Palace transfer news - Michael Olise

While it's no surprise Olise is attracting interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs, Crystal Palace fans will be hoping they get at least one more year of the starlet's talents.

It comes amid rumours Olise could be leaving Selhurst Park this summer, with Fabrizio Romano reporting last month that both Chelsea and Manchester City were tracking the winger's situation.

Had it not been for a grade three hamstring tear Olise picked up while on international duty with the French under-21 side, the winger may have already waved his goodbyes and left for pastures new.

A report from The Athletic suggested the former Reading man is unlikely to return to competitive action until the autumn at least, with his recovery taking longer than was initially expected.

Despite this, interest in the attacker still remains with Chelsea and City said to be keen on bringing him to their respective clubs, either this summer or in the following transfer windows.

However, should Crystal Palace lose Olise in the coming weeks, having already seen Wilfried Zaha leave the club since the end of last season too, it could cause major problems for the Eagles.

What has Dean Jones said about Michael Olise and Crystal Palace?

When quizzed by GIVEMESPORT about the likelihood of Olise departing this summer, transfer insider Jones admitted interest in the wide man was genuine.

Suggesting moves could be sprung for him by Chelsea and City before the end of the window, the reliable reporter questioned how Crystal Palace would cope if they lost him.

On the 21-year-old, Jones said: “I think it’s a very uncertain time at Crystal Palace and to lose Olise on top of Zaha would be such a blow to their creative potential.

“Obviously on the back of losing Zaha, Crystal Palace will have been expecting Olise or Eberechi Eze to step up in big moments and then in the background they will have hope that Matheus Franca makes an early impact and can settle into the league nicely.

“But if Olise leaves as well all of that goes out of the window and it would take a serious recovery.”

What's next for Crystal Palace this summer?

It's an opening day visit to Sheffield United for Crystal Palace this weekend, as Roy Hodgson gears up for yet another season in the dugout.

In what is already being billed as a potential clash between two relegation candidates, Hodgson will be keen to see his side lay down an early marker.

That's in spite of a rather underwhelming transfer window so far, which has seen just the two first-team additions.

Alongside Brazilian wonderkid Franca, Jefferson Lerma is the only other arrival at Selhurst Park, with the midfielder having joined on a free transfer from fellow Premier League outfit Bournemouth.

It is being reported that Crystal Palace will look to add more firepower to their attack before next month's deadline though, with Southampton's Che Adams having been sounded out as a potential target.