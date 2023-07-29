Crystal Palace cannot afford to lose Michael Olise this summer, and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT why.

The winger is being heavily linked with a move across London to Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea.

Crystal Palace transfer news — Michael Olise

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Palace will not want to let Olise go during this transfer window.

The above comes amid interest from Chelsea, who are said to have already made a move for the 21-year-old.

According to French outlet RMC Sport, the Blues have sent an offer of around €45m (£39m) to Palace for Olise. A bid of that kind gives the Eagles a chance to make some serious profit on Olise after signing him for just £8m, as reported by BBC Sport.

However, having just lost Wilfried Zaha to Galatasaray, the former Reading man is not someone Roy Hodgson will want to see depart.

What has Dean Jones said about Michael Olise and Crystal Palace?

Because of Zaha's exit, Jones does not think Palace are in a position where they can allow Olise to go.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer insider said: "Unthinkable really. [Eberechi] Eze as the only one left of that creative threesome would be a really big drop-off in terms of what Palace are capable of achieving, so I don’t think they can afford to lose Olise."

Read More: Every Rumour And All The Gossip This Transfer Window

Is anyone else interested in Michael Olise?

Chelsea are not the only club sniffing around. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City also have Olise on their list.

The Premier League champions' interest in the France U21 international makes a lot of sense, with Riyad Mahrez set to leave the club, so this is probably one to watch. As per BBC Sport, Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli have agreed a £30m deal with City to sign the 32-year-old.

Elsewhere, a report from 90min claims that Arsenal are keen on Olise as well but Chelsea are confident of getting a deal done.

Olise is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury picked up on international duty, but that has not stopped three of England's biggest clubs registering an interest in him, and it is not hard to see why. The Palace star possesses so much quality.

Speaking about one of his performances last season, Hodgson told Palace's official website: "In the second-half, he got it all right in both defence and attack and he showed what a wonderful player he is.

"I have seen him for 10 days less than I have seen the others. What I make of him is that I think he is an enormous talent — he has got a great possibility to have a wonderful career and a wonderful future. We can only hope we at Crystal Palace can give him that platform."

All in all, having already lost Zaha, watching Olise depart in the same transfer window would be a massive blow for Palace, one they have to try and prevent.