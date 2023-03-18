Crystal Palace fans won't be happy if Wilfried Zaha leaves Selhurst Park for another Premier League ground this summer, believes journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The winger's contract is up at the end of the season and he has been linked to both Arsenal and Chelsea.

Crystal Palace transfer news — Wilfried Zaha

According to talkSPORT, Arsenal and Chelsea are two possible destinations for Zaha if he decides to depart Palace in the summer.

It's not the first time Zaha has been linked with a move to the Emirates, with former Gunners manager Unai Emery even going on record to say that he tried to sign the 30-year-old.

"I met Zaha and he wanted to come," Emery told The Guardian in 2020. "The club decided [Nicolas] Pépé was one for the future. I said: ‘Yes, but we need to win now and this lad wins games.' He beat us on his own.

"It’s also true he was expensive and Palace didn’t want to sell."

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Wilfried Zaha and Crystal Palace supporters?

If Zaha leaves Palace for Arsenal, Chelsea or another Premier League side, O'Rourke thinks fans aren't going to be pleased.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I don't think they'd be too happy to see him leave. Obviously, he's had opportunities in the past to leave, but Palace always managed to keep hold of him. He's a free agent in the summer. It'd be a real sore one for them to lose him and not get any money to reinvest in the squad.

"For Palace fans, you wouldn't want to see him join a Premier League rival, but it's looking more and more likely that he could end up leaving Crystal Palace. And who knows, if they were to go down, I think it's pretty inevitable that he would leave."

Will Wilfried Zaha join another Premier League club this summer?

You wouldn't rule it out. Zaha, who's valued at around £24m by Transfermarkt, often produces in the English top flight.

According to the same website, he has over 100 goal contributions in the Premier League. When you consider that, and the fact that he could be available on a free transfer, it'd be a shock if no team in the division made a move for him.

There's still time for Palace to tie Zaha down to a new contract, but it's certainly looking bleak for the Eagles right now.