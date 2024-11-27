Crystal Palace have emerged as favourites to sign Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa in 2025, according to TuttoJuve.

The Eagles were named among the Argentinian striker’s suitors for 2025, alongside Serie A heavyweights Fiorentina and Juventus.

The 'unstoppable' 29-year-old has seen his role diminish at Atletico this term, with the summer arrivals of Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth dropping Correa down the pecking order in the Spanish capital.

The Argentinian has made just two starts in La Liga this season, scoring twice in 373 minutes of action under Diego Simeone, and has had limited opportunities in the Champions League as well.

According to TuttoJuve, clubs in Europe and England are ready to offer Correa an escape route out of Wanda Metropolitano in 2025, with Crystal Palace currently ‘favourites to sign’ the 29-year-old.

Under contract at Atletico until the summer of 2026, Correa is likely to be available for a cut-price deal at the end of the season, with 12 months remaining on his deal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Correa has made 440 appearances for Atletico in all competitions since joining in 2015, scoring 85 goals and providing 61 assists.

Reports have recently claimed that Palace are eyeing forward reinforcements in the January transfer window – the Eagles have struggled up front this season, scoring just 10 goals in their first 12 Premier League games.

Oliver Glasner’s side are the joint-second lowest scoring team in the division, with only Southampton (9) managing fewer goals so far.

Michael Olise’s departure to Bayern Munich proved to be a huge blow for the Austrian’s frontline, with new signings Ismaila Sarr and Eddie Nketiah struggling for goals since their summer arrivals.

After the disappointing 2-2 draw at Aston Villa, which saw Palace drop their lead twice, the Eagles slipped to 19th in the Premier League table, with just eight points from 12 games.

Glasner’s side will next host Newcastle on Saturday, before traveling to 18th-placed Ipswich Town next week.

Angel Correa's Atletico Madrid Stats (2024/25) Games 19 Starts 5 Goals 5 Assists 1 Minutes per goal 136 Minutes played 678

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-11-24.