Crystal Palace and Fulham are set to go head-to-head in the Premier League at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon as both sides look to enter the international break on a positive note.

The Eagles were held to a draw with relegation battling Wolves last time out after a late Jean-Philippe Mateta goal was disallowed for an apparent foul on Jose Sa, while the Cottagers claimed a stunning comeback win over Brentford thanks to two injury-time goals for Harry Wilson.

Both sides are dealing with injury issues currently though, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expect both teams to line up for the game.

Crystal Palace Team News

Nketiah ruled out with hamstring injury

Oliver Glasner is already without stars Eberechi Eze (hamstring) and Adam Wharton (groin), but he was rocked by the news that £30m star Eddie Nketiah is now set for a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

The manager will be hopeful that Joel Ward and Chris Richards can return to fitness, while Cheick Doucoure could start in midfield after making his return as a substitute last time out.

Crystal Palace Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Eddie Nketiah Hamstring 23/11/2024 Adam Wharton Groin 30/11/2024 Joel Ward Other 09/11/2024 Chris Richards Hamstring 09/11/2024 Jefferson Lerma Hamstring 23/11/2024 Chadi Riad Knee 07/12/2024 Matheus Franca Groin 01/01/2025 Eberechi Eze Hamstring 23/11/2024 Rob Holding Other Unknown Will Hughes Suspended 23/11/2024

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Glasner shared an update on the status of his squad.

“We have suffered several injuries. Let’s start with the long-term: Chadi Riad and [Matheus] França are still out. Then it’s Ebere Eze who is out, Adam Wharton after his surgery is still out, Jefferson Lerma is out, and Eddie Nketiah is out with a hamstring injury. “Will Hughes is suspended with his fifth yellow card, so it’s quite a tight squad. “At Villa, Eddie was the guy who was sprinting the most on the pitch in 83 minutes,” he explained. “I think it’s my mistake: it’s my fault that I didn’t substitute him earlier in the Wolves game, because he was sprinting again. “In the Wolves and the Tottenham games, we were the number one in high intensity runs in the Premier League. I think I should have subbed him a little bit earlier. “He felt it during the game, something in his hamstring, but he was fighting for the team until almost the end of the game. Now he has problems with his hamstring, and let’s see how long it will take.”

Crystal Palace Confirmed XI

Ismaila Sarr to start again

Crystal Palace Confirmed XI: Henderson; Chalobah, Lacroix, Clyne; Munhoz, Devenny, Guehi, Mitchell; Kamada, Sarr, Mateta.

Crystal Palace Confirmed Substitutes: Turner (GK), Matthews (DEF), Ward (DEF), Richards (DEF), Doucoure (MID), Schlupp (MID), Kporha (MID), Marsh (FWD), Agbinone (FWD).

Injury problems mean Oliver Glasner pushes captain Marc Guehi into midfield, with the experienced Nathaniel Clyne filling in at centre-back. Youngster Joe Devenny makes his Premier League debut.

Related Crystal Palace 'Deeply Concerned' as Eddie Nketiah Injury Suspicions Emerge Crystal Palace are "deeply concerned" after suspicions emerged over how Eddie Nketiah suffered a hamstring injury.

Fulham Team News

Lukic ruled out

A fine performance against Brentford got it's rewards with two late goals, and manager Marco Silva is expected to have a near full-strength squad to choose from for this fixture.

£9m man Sasa Lukic remains sidelined with a shoulder injury, but he should be the only player ruled out of the game barring any late issues from training.

Fulham Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Sasa Lukic Shoulder 23/11/2024

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Silva shared an update on the squad's fitness for the game.

“No fresh concerns, it’s going to be just Saša Lukić, as you know. Okay, we have another session as well, but until now, and let’s hope it continues in that way, it’s just going to be Saša Lukić out. “He's [Wilson] pushing [to start], definitely. Not just because he scored the two goals and gave us the three points and had a massive impact in that game. All of us, we know him very well. Slightly in a different position [on Monday], more in the centre of the pitch, but he has that capacity to smell the right moments when to go inside the box. He can score goals. “As I said, not just because he scored twice that he’s knocking on the door. He is working really hard to get the chance again."

Fulham Confirmed XI

Wilson stays on the bench

Fulham Confirmed XI: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Pereira; Iwobi, Smith-Rowe, Nelson; Jimenez.

Fulham Confirmed Substitutes: Benda (GK), Castagne (DEF), Diop (DEF), Sessegnon (DEF), Reed (MID), Cairney (MID), Wilson (FWD), Traore (FWD), Muniz (FWD).

Defensively the Cottagers have been very strong so far this season and their back five is unlikely to change, but after his two goals Wilson finds himself still on the bench with Silva choosing an unchanged team.