Crystal Palace are now an attractive prospect for a potential new manager, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Eagles have enjoyed a drastic upturn in form under Roy Hodgson, but there's a chance he won't be there next season.

Crystal Palace news - Latest

Hodgson was appointed earlier in the campaign after Patrick Vieira was sacked at Selhurst Park.

The veteran manager was actually retired before taking the Palace job, but came out of retirement to steady the ship.

With the 75-year-old only on a deal until the end of the season, the board at Palace will have to find a replacement in the summer.

The Eagles looked in trouble at one point this term, but Hodgson has helped unleash some of the talent in the squad - specifically Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze, who have been in fine form.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Palace players were 'all for' Vieira being removed from his position, and there's no doubt they will be delighted with the turnaround under Hodgson.

The Palace job didn't look like an attractive prospect earlier in the term, but Hodgson has provided the blueprint for getting the best out of the likes of Olise and Eze.

What has Jones said about Palace?

Jones has suggested that there is a lot to work with at Selhurst Park for a potential new manager.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "If you're a manager that's looking for work this summer, and you see some of the players that Palace now pull off that just weren't there under Vieira, then you can see that there is actually quite a lot to work with here.

"Plus the fact that they're willing to overhaul the squad a little bit in the summer. I think it's quite an attractive prospect."

Who could be the next manager at Palace?

Reports have suggested that Austrian manager Adi Hutter is desperate to manage in the Premier League, with Palace one of the clubs being linked with him.

Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that he wouldn't be surprised if Hodgson stayed on at the London club in an advisory role.

According to the Sunday People (via TBR), Palace are leading the race to appoint Feyenoord manager Arne Slot.

As excellent as Hodgson has been, it's probably time, once again, for him to sit back and enjoy his retirement properly after an amazing career.