Crystal Palace could make a shock return for ex-manager Roy Hodgson after sacking Patrick Vieira today, journalist Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Vieira was shown the door by the Palace hierarchy after a poor run of results and Jones believes Hodgson would be a suitable replacement.

Crystal Palace manager news - Roy Hodgson

Having gone 12 matches without a victory, Palace finally pulled the plug on boss Vieira, sacking the ex-Arsenal midfielder on Friday morning.

It comes just two days before Palace are due to play Vieira's former club at the Emirates Stadium, with the Eagles in desperate need of points to fend off relegation.

Promoted to the top flight back in 2013/14, Palace have enjoyed a fruitful nine-year stay in the Premier League, but face dropping out of the division this time around.

Four of those nine years were spent with Hodgson at the helm, as the veteran boss helped to stabilise Palace and keep them clear from the threat of relegation in the process.

Hodgson, who has taken charge of 568 games as a boss, stepped down as manager at the end of the 2020/21 campaign, before being replaced by Vieira, who enjoyed a strong first season in south London.

Ultimately though, it wasn't to be for the French tactician and remarkably there are now suggestions a sensational return for Hodgson could be on the cards.

What has Dean Jones said about Hodgson replacing Vieira at Palace?

When quizzed on the potential of Hodgson making a return to Selhurst Park, journalist Jones admitted there was a strong possibility it could happen.

On the 75-year-old boss, Jones said: "There is a genuine chance Hodgson gets the job. As of this morning, the decision-makers at Palace were split over whether his return was a good idea.

"But it was heading in his favour. It does seem very possible and as a short-term appointment it makes sense in this situation.”

What's next for Palace in the Premier League?

Having already been knocked out of the FA Cup, whoever next takes over at Selhurst Park will have two months of undivided attention on the Premier League.

Following their weekend trip to Arsenal, Palace will kick off their survival bid with the visit of fellow strugglers Leicester City immediately after the international break.

That all comes before a run of five consecutive matches against relegation candidates, in what could be a make-or-break spell for Palace.

Games against Leeds United, Southampton, Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United are all on the horizon, as they look to retain their Premier League status for another season at least.

No side in the division has taken fewer points than Palace across the last 10 matches (Flashscore), indicating a sharp change in fortunes will be needed for the south Londoners.