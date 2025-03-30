Crystal Palace are interested in signing Lyon striker Georges Mikautadze ahead of a move in the summer transfer window, according to a report from CaughtOffside.

Adding another striker might not seem like an immediate priority for the Eagles, considering they have Jean-Philippe Mateta and Eddie Nketiah, but Oliver Glasner is clearly looking for additional firepower in attack. Nketiah has struggled to make an impact since arriving at Selhurst Park, while Mateta has only recently started to flourish with Palace.

Mikautadze is enjoying an impressive season with Lyon and is likely to attract plenty of interest if he does become available in the summer transfer window. Palace are really starting to kick on in the second half of the campaign, so it wouldn't be a surprise if the Eagles back Glasner in the market.

Crystal Palace Eyein Georges Mikautadze

He's open to Premier League move

According to a report from CaughtOffside, Crystal Palace are one of the sides who are showing an interest in signing Lyon forward Mikautadze in the summer transfer window. The Georgian international is open to a move to a Premier League club, while Palace are likely to face competition to secure his signature.

Georges Mikautadze Stats (Club and Country 24/25) Appearances 30(21) Goals 24 Assists 9

Mikautadze, described as 'insane' by journalist Ninan Barbadikar, has provided 33 goals and assists combined for club and country during the 2024/2025 season. His impressive form has attracted the interest of a host of clubs, will Palace one of those considering a move.

His versatility could make him an attractive prospect for Oliver Glasner as he looks to build a squad capable of pushing on in the Premier League next season. Mikautadze is capable of playing out wide as well as behind the striker, meaning he could fit perfectly in Glasner's system.

The Palace boss likes to play with two players behind a centre-forward, with the duo of attacking midfielders given freedom to push forward and drift out wide. Mikautadze could be an option in one of these positions as well as being able to play as a lead striker.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 30/03/2025.