Crystal Palace are showing concrete interest in signing Union Berlin midfielder Robin Gosens, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The Eagles are keen on bolstering their options on the left side of their midfield with the Germany international, and manager Oliver Glasner is an admirer of him.

Gosens was a subject of interest for Serie A side Torino earlier in the window, before the Italian outfit advanced on a deal to sign Ajax ace Borna Sosa.

According to Romano, Palace have Gosens among their list of midfield options for next season, as it remains uncertain whether Union Berlin will allow the midfielder to leave after an impressive campaign.

Union boss Bo Svensson is reportedly keen on keeping hold of the 30-year-old, who joined the club just 12 months ago from Inter Milan.

Gosens was a key figure for the club last season, making 37 appearances across all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing four assists.

Gosens Eyed by Crystal Palace

Among the shortlist of options

A versatile midfielder, Gosens was utilised across several areas on the left last season, primarily as a midfielder, where he made 32 of his 37 appearances for Union Berlin.

The Emmerich am Rhein-born footballer, who was labelled as 'amazing' by Serie A expert Conor Clancy, has enjoyed the most successful years of his career at Atalanta under the Serie A giants’ long-standing manager Gian Piero Gasperini.

Gosens made 157 appearances for Atalanta across all competitions, scoring 29 goals and registering 21 assists before joining Inter Milan in 2021, where he lifted the Italian Cup twice.

According to Romano, the 30-year-old is now being eyed by Crystal Palace, who have concrete interest in acquiring the Germany international this summer:

Gosens could be eyed as a replacement for versatile Palace ace Jeffrey Schlupp. According to Scottish football journalist Anthony Joseph, the 31-year-old is available for sale in this window and appears to be a target for Celtic.

Schlupp made 29 Premier League appearances for Palace in what was his 11th season in England's top division, contributing four goals in 1,354 minutes of action.

Robin Gosens Union Berlin Stats (2023/24 Bundesliga) Games 30 Goals/assists 6/4 Pass accuracy 72.5% Progressive passes per 90 3.82 Tackles per 90 2.49 Minutes played 2,297

Palace Eye Bundesliga Centre-Back Duo

To potentially replace Marc Guehi

Crystal Palace have identified Bundesliga defenders Maxence Lacroix and Odilon Kossounou as potential replacements for Marc Guehi, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Eagles are lining up several alternatives to their ever-reliable centre-half, who is being targeted by Newcastle United towards the end of the transfer window.

Latest reports suggest Palace have already rejected three bids from the Magpies for Guehi, including the latest one worth £55million plus £5million in add-ons.

According to MailOnline, Newcastle’s offer for Guehi was still short of Palace’s £65million valuation of the England international, who is understood to be Eddie Howe’s preferred target at centre-back this summer.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 16-08-24.