Daniel Munoz was praised for his ‘super’ efforts in Crystal Palace’s 2-0 win at Fulham, with journalist Daniel Storey highlighting his important yet unconventional attacking role under Oliver Glasner.

The Colombian full-back found the net again as Palace secured a surprise victory at Craven Cottage on Saturday and earned plaudits for his impact in the final third.

Munoz played in his usual attacking full-back role at the weekend but did not attempt a single cross, instead making runs into the box to find space and take shots.

The 28-year-old’s form in front of goal has been impressive this term, having netted his third league goal of the campaign on Saturday and his fourth in all competitions.

Daniel Munoz Praised After Fulham Win

‘It is super working for Glasner’

Storey, writing for iNews, was full of praise for Munoz after yet another impactful display in the 2-0 win at Fulham:

“What makes this Palace team so interesting is that Munoz’s role is not as the typical attacking full-back. “He didn’t attempt a single cross against Fulham, so it’s not a case of bombing forward to deliver. Instead, he’s trying to get into the penalty area to find space and take shots. “He only ranks behind Eze, Ismaila Sarr and Jean-Philippe Mateta for shots at Palace this season. It’s super fun, it’s super imbalance and it is super working for Glasner.”

Munoz has been a mainstay in Glasner’s squad this season, starting all but one of their Premier League games and registering six goal contributions.

The 28-year-old ranks fourth in top-flight minutes among all Palace players this term, behind only Dean Henderson, Marc Guehi and Tyrick Mitchell.

The Eagles have now won four consecutive top-flight away games for the first time in their history and have not conceded a single goal during that run.

Glasner’s side sit 13th in the Premier League with 12 games to go and will next face Aston Villa at home on Tuesday.

Daniel Munoz's Crystal Palace Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 25 Goals 3 Assists 3 Expected goals 3.6 Goal-creating actions 6 Minutes played 2,163

