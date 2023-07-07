Crystal Palace target Arnaut Danjuma could be a better fit at the south London club than he was at Tottenham Hotspur, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Eagles are thought to be interested in the Villarreal winger and Jones has suggested that Roy Hodgson could unlock his full potential at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace transfer news — Arnaut Danjuma

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge recently told GIVEMESPORT that Palace have a "tentative interest" in Danjuma.

The 26-year-old spent the second half of last season out on loan at Tottenham and failed to make much of an impact in north London.

He made just one start in the Premier League and only scored a single goal, as per Transfermarkt.

Villarreal signed Danjuma from Bournemouth for about £21m before his temporary switch to Spurs, according to Sky Sports.

What has Dean Jones said about Arnaut Danjuma and Crystal Palace?

Jones thinks Danjuma and Crystal Palace could be a good match.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer insider said: "I do think that Danjuma could be a better fit at Palace than he was at Tottenham. I don't think I would see it as a genuine [Wilfried] Zaha replacement, but Hodgson has this great ability to unlock the full potential of players when he gets them to play a very specific role. And I think Danjuma has the capabilities to work like that."

Where could Arnaut Danjuma play for Crystal Palace this upcoming season?

If Palace do go on to sign Danjuma, the Netherlands international will give Hodgson options.

While Danjuma is naturally a winger, he can also play up front. Back in the 2021/22 season, he was used as a striker on 18 occasions and managed to score 10 times, as shown on Transfermarkt.

That may appeal to Palace, whose forwards have really struggled in front of goal in recent years. Odsonne Edouard and Jean-Philippe Mateta, for example, registered just seven times combined in the Premier League last term (via WhoScored).

However, with Danjuma possibly coming in to replace Zaha, whose contract at Selhurst Park has now expired, there is a strong possibility that he will take up a spot on the left flank should he join Hodgson's side.

Again, though, the Villarreal man has become a versatile attacker who Hodgson would be able to play around with.

Should Crystal Palace sign Arnaut Danjuma?

His spell at Tottenham was obviously a failure, but the above shows that he could be a very useful asset for Palace, especially in a post-Zaha era.

An attack made up of the likes of Danjuma, Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze could be quite an exciting one.

Hodgson really did get the best out of Olise and Eze last season. In one win, a 5-1 victory over Leeds United, the former produced three assists, while the latter managed to get himself on the scoresheet, epitomising their upturn in form under the Eagles boss.

The kind of revival the two Palace stars went under Hodgson, perhaps something similar could happen with Danjuma.