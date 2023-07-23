Crystal Palace target Demarai Gray is similar to another Premier League winger the Eagles are also interested in, says Dean Jones.

According to Jones, the Everton star is being offered around, and the transfer insider and journalist thinks Roy Hodgson would be happy if he arrived at Selhurst Park this summer.

Crystal Palace transfer news — Demarai Gray

The MailOnline recently reported that Palace are keen on Gray as they look to bring in a new wide man.

The same outlet claims that the 27-year-old is open to leaving Goodison Park this transfer window and is only likely to cost £12m.

The Eagles could do with another winger coming in, with Wilfried Zaha departing. The Ivory Coast international's contract has expired, meaning that he is now free to join Galatasaray.

Gray made 36 appearances for Everton last season, scoring six goals (via Transfermarkt).

What has Dean Jones said about Demarai Gray and Crystal Palace?

As well as Gray, Palace are also thought to be interested in Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi. According to the Evening Standard, the south London club are one side who have him on their radar.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT about the two Premier League wingers, Jones said: "I feel like whoever doesn't get Hudson-Odoi is going to be going for Demarai Gray because you're getting a similar package there in terms of creativity, in terms of spark, in terms of what they can do in one-on-one situations.

"And I know that they are both being offered around to similar clubs at the moment, so if Palace didn't get Hudson-Odoi but ended up with Demarai Gray, I think Roy Hodgson will be happy with that. I know he's a player that he's rated in the past as well."

What next for Crystal Palace?

Palace's priority would have been trying to convince Zaha to stay at Selhurst Park. He has been such an influential player for the club, making 458 appearances and scoring 90 goals in a red and blue shirt, as per Transfermarkt.

However, having failed there, they are obviously going to have to sign a new winger like Gray or Hudson-Odoi now.

There is also the matter of trying to keep their other key players in south London. Cheick Doucoure, for example, is attracting interest from Liverpool, reports The Athletic. The midfielder is not the only Palace star who is being targeted by another Premier League outfit, though.

The Guardian claims that Chelsea are considering re-signing Marc Guehi following Wesley Fofana's injury, while The Sun states that Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are both keen on his central defensive partner Joachim Andersen.

It is not looking great for Hodgson right now, but if Palace are able to retain the above names and add one of Gray or Hudson-Odoi to their squad, then they could have a good 2023/24 season.