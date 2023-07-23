Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen and one of his team-mates could end up delighting manager Roy Hodgson, says journalist Dean Jones.

Both players have been linked with moves away from Selhurst Park this summer, but Jones thinks the Eagles boss will be over the moon if his club are able to keep hold of the duo.

Crystal Palace transfer news — Joachim Andersen

The Sun recently claimed that Tottenham Hotspur want to sign Andersen from their London rivals.

The same outlet states that Newcastle United are admirers of the central defender as well, while Palace are likely to demand around £50m for him, so a deal may not be easy for Spurs.

Losing Andersen would be a huge blow for Palace, who may also be without another key player going into the new season.

Wilfried Zaha's contract, of course, expired last month and he is yet to put pen to paper on a new one.

What has Dean Jones said about Joachim Andersen and Crystal Palace?

Jones thinks Andersen and Marc Guehi, who is also thought to be attracting interest from other Premier League clubs, can be an "unbelievable foundation" for Hodgson if they remain at Palace.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I remember Andersen when he was at Fulham. He was just an outstanding defender whose reading of the game was just different class. So if Palace can keep hold of both, then Roy Hodgson will be absolutely delighted because it's an unbelievable foundation to build your team on."

Which clubs are interested in Marc Guehi?

Back in May, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti informed GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United were monitoring Guehi, so the Red Devils are one team who seem to be following the centre-back.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool and Newcastle have also shown an interest in Guehi, meaning he could have options if he does decide to leave Selhurst Park this summer.

Combined, the England international and Andersen are valued at around £56m by Transfermarkt, but the aforementioned website claims Palace want £60m for the former alone.

Whether any club actually makes a move for Guehi or Andersen, who could be quite expensive transfers, remains to be seen. But it does appear that they are being looked at by some of Palace's rivals. It is important, though, that they manage to retain them.

The Eagles had the ninth-best defensive record in the Premier League last season, conceding 49 goals in their 38 fixtures (via WhoScored). They are quite a resilient side, with Guehi and Andersen integral figures in their backline.

With Zaha seemingly noy committing to a new deal and Palace not making too many signings so far, it has not been a great summer for the south London club. However, it could get much worse if they end up losing Guehi and Andersen during this transfer window.

Keeping those two and persuading Zaha to stay at Selhurst Park probably would have been their priority right now, but it appears as though they have failed with the latter.