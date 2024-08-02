Highlights Crystal Palace have held talks to sign Brazilian wonderkid Wesley Gassova, but are yet to make an offer for the winger.

Wesley has attracted interest across Europe, with West Ham and Liverpool reportedly in the race.

Palace are focusing on building a young team under Oliver Glasner, but may lose some key players this summer with Newcastle in talks to sign Marc Guehi.

Crystal Palace have held talks with the agents of Brazilian wonderkid Wesley Gassova, although are yet to make an offer for the player, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Wesley, who has scored six goals in 58 senior appearances for Corinthians, has been monitored by a number of clubs throughout Europe who are looking to secure one of Brazil's next major stars. Reports emerged in recent days that Palace had made a proposal for the 19-year-old, and that he was keen on the possibility of a switch to Selhurst Park.

However, Romano has revealed that no such deal is imminent, despite conversations with the player's representatives being initiated. Palace are in the market for a wide player after losing Michael Olise to Bayern Munich, and have identified Wesley as a potential long-term replacement for the Frenchman.

Palace Eyeing Wesley

The teenager is highly thought of

Born in Sao Paulo, Wesley developed through Corinthians' youth set-up from a young age, before eventually bursting into the first team in 2023. The electric winger made 34 appearances last calendar year, before following that up with 20 thus far in 2024.

Deemed one of Brazil's next potential galacticos who has been compared to Kylian Mbappe, Wesley has been described as a wide forward who torments defenders 'with his pace, skill and flair'. This set of pronounced attributes has inevitably attracted suitors in Europe, who are lining up to secure his services.

West Ham have been linked, while he's also been touted as a possible target for Liverpool. However, recent speculation has seen him heavily linked with a move to South London. Oliver Glasner is said to be an admirer, and keen on bringing such a prodigious young talent to Selhurst Park.

However, writing on his Daily Briefing, transfer journalist Romano has asserted that he's not had any confirmation of an active bid from the Eagles for Gassova:

"I've no confirmation about an official bid for Wesley at the moment. Crystal Palace spoke to his agents, as did several clubs around Europe, as his agents are discussing this opportunity with many clubs. Nothing is imminent now. "Despite links with West Ham, their full focus remains on Crysencio Summerville."

At 19, it may be too early to expect Wesley to arrive immediately at Palace and fill the vacancy left by Olise. However, Glasner is keen to build a young team that can develop together over a long-period, and with Jesurun Rak-Sakyi keen on a move to Southampton, imminent winger depth is needed regardless.

Wesley's Série A Statistics 2024 Appearances 20 Goals 2 Assists 1 Shots Per 90 1.81 Expected Goals Per 90 0.1 Key Passes Per 90 1.67 Expected Assists Per 90 0.12 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 3.54

Palace Defender in Talks with Newcastle

Guehi has two years left on his contract

While Glasner will be looking to build on the momentum he created toward the back end of last season, the Austrian faces an uphill battle to retain some of the key pillars of that success. Olise has already left, Eberechi Eze continues to be linked with a move away, while Newcastle have now 'opened talks' with Marc Guehi over a potential move to St. James' Park.

The Chelsea academy graduate's stock is high after his exploits with England at Euro 2024, and Palace are looking to capitalise on this high market value by cashing in now. The defender is entering the final 24 months of his contract, so this may represent the opportune moment for the Eagles to sanction a sale.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 02/08/2024