Crystal Palace defender Rob Holding continues to be frozen out of the first-team after a falling out with Eagles boss Oliver Glasner, according to reports - although sources state that whilst he is accepting of the decision, he continues to be a role model for youngsters at the club.

Holding was a mainstay in Arsenal's team during the Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta eras, but with the Gunners quickly rising from European contenders to Premier League challengers, it was apparent that game time was going to be a struggle for Holding. He moved to Palace in search of game time which has evidently not gone to plan - but at the age of 29, he still has a future in the game if he can move on from Selhurst Park, where he has been frozen out.

Holding 'Accepting' of Palace Freeze as Role Model Shines

The defender has not played any first-team matches in over a year

The report from BBC Sport states that there was a disagreement between Holding and the club's staff over a post-match running session after Palace's 2-0 loss to West Ham United in the Premier League back in late August.

Rob Holding's Premier League statistics - Season by season Season Appearances Goals 2016-17 9 0 2017-18 12 0 2018-19 10 0 2019-20 8 0 2020-21 30 0 2021-22 15 1 2022-23 14 1

Having only made one appearance for the club in a League Cup match against Manchester United after he joined them on a three-year deal last summer, first-team minutes seem distant for the former Arsenal man - and he now trains with the under-21 side at the club's academy, which is in a separate location to first-team training.

The BBC further states that whilst Holding's situation is unlikely to change, he is accepting of that, and he intends to 'keep training professionally' and perform as best as he can in the current circumstances. However, the Manchester-born star is reported to be an 'excellent role model' at Palace, with a BBC source describing his impact amongst the young Eagles as 'brilliant'.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rob Holding made five caps for England's under-21 squad but has never played for the senior squad.

Holding was not included in a joint-photo of the men's and women's squads, and Palace signed three centre-backs in the summer in the form of Chadi Riad, Maxence Lacroix and Trevoh Chalobah to push him further down the pecking order, which only goes to show how far away he is from Glasner's plans. To further his delay to rejoining the first-team fold any time soon, the Austrian previously said:

"Rob is training individually at the moment. We will talk together – he knows the reason. But it is something that stays between Rob and me. Nothing public."

Holding Should Move to Garner First-Team Minutes

The centre-back clearly has no future in south London

Holding came through Bolton Wanderers' youth academy, and his efforts in the 2015-16 season were enough for Arsenal to sign him for a fee of around £2million. He spent seven seasons at the Emirates Stadium, picking up 162 appearances for the club in all competitions and scoring five goals, including two in the Europa League and two in the Premier League - so he certainly has the quality to shine.

Related Exclusive: Crystal Palace Keen to Sign £8m Celtic Target Crystal Palace haven't had a great start to the Premier League season but that may not deter them in their race for top youngsters

If a new team comes in for the Eagles star next summer when he has just one year left on his contract, that could resurrect his career - and whilst it may not be a Premier League team that comes in for his services due to his lack of game time, a move down to the Championship or abroad could be just the remedy for Holding to pick up first-team minutes and see out his thirties with regular appearances.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 10-10-24.