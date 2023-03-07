Crystal Palace’s horrible run of form since the World Cup is starting to lead to Patrick Vieira coming under scrutiny.

The Eagles are being dragged into the scrap for survival having won only six of their 25 Premier League games.

Vieira was a big-name appointment and his character and personal connections have made a mark on everyone around the club since he arrived as manager to replace Roy Hodgson in July 2021. Yet the club’s form and style of play is beginning to create some uncertainty over how the club are going to move forward.

Palace were beaten by Aston Villa at the weekend and failed to produce a single shot on target. The Eagles have failed to win a game this calendar year and the lack of creativity and finishing power is an issue—they have only scored five times in 2023.

Wilfried Zaha, Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise should be a sound trio in terms of creativity and spark in the Premier League and while Vieira will point to the lack of a goalscorer - even publicly questioning Odsonne Edouard in recent times - the spotlight is beginning to fall on him as frustration builds among supporters.

Vieira has a record of 22 wins from 72 matches and a PPM of 1.25, per Transfermarkt. Vieira lasted 89 games as Nice manager and 90 matches as boss at New York City FC. Palace are currently 12th in the table but just five points clear of the relegation zone.

Sources insist the club are hopeful he can turn the situation around and want to remain patient, yet fans are beginning to become vocal about their worrying direction.

Palace considered Steve Cooper, Frank Lampard and Sean Dyche before appointing Vieira and he will need a turn of form soon to avoid serious doubts being raised over his position.

The summer is already set to be a key time at the club with star player Zaha likely to leave on a free transfer. There are other contract issues to deal with too and the potential of a reasonable turnover in playing staff.

Vieira would welcome the chance to see that period through and start fresh next season but the club’s next three matches are against Manchester City, Brighton and Arsenal - and on paper it looks an extremely tricky spell against three in-form sides.

After that, Palace face Leicester, Leeds, Southampton and Everton - who are all in the mix at the wrong end of the table during this very unpredictable Premier League campaign.