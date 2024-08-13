Highlights Crystal Palace are 'considering' Bundesliga duo to strengthen at centre-back.

Crystal Palace have identified Odilon Kossounou and Maxence Lacroix as potential centre-back targets this summer, in case of a Newcastle departure for star defender Marc Guehi, as reported by Fabrizio Romano on X.

Guehi has been a target of Newcastle's for the majority of the window, and the Magpies are set to bid again soon having had moves rejected already. Palace have identified the Bundesliga duo as potential replacements for the England international.

Kossounou, 23, is a new target this summer and turned out 22 times for Bayer Leverkusen as Xabi Alonso's side completed an unprecedented invincible season, winning the Bundesliga title and the DFB-Pokal in the process, though the Ivorian was sent off in the final of the latter.

Lacroix, known for his pace and physicality, is also on the radar after a starring few years at VFL Wolfsburg, with the 24-year-old Frenchman turning out 28 times in the Bundesliga last term.

Both potential deals hinge on the possibility of a Guehi exit, with Newcastle having chased the defender all summer.

Crystal Palace have been on an upward turn ever since the arrival of Europa League-winning manager Oliver Glasner last season, with much praise going their way for some of their signings.

The likes of Daniel Munoz and Adam Wharton have impressed since their arrivals at Selhurst Park, and now following the big-money sale of Michael Olise and potential exit of Marc Guehi, Palace have the funds to continue the strengthening of their side - Daichi Kamada, Ismaila Sarr and Dachi Riad have all already arrived this summer.

With Guehi potentially heading for a money-spinning move to the North-East, replacements have started to be identified by Palace's scouting team, and Romano has now reported that Lacroix and Kossounou are both being considered by the club in case of Guehi's sale.

Kossounou - who has a "crazy amount of talent" according to Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig - holds a market value of around £30m, whereas Lacroix holds a value sat just below the £20m mark.

Either Signing Requires Guehi exit

The two deals "depend" on the Englishman's sale

Any deal taking Kossounou and Lacroix to Crystal Palace will depend on the departure of star defender Marc Guehi, Romano reports.

The 24-year-old has been exceptional across his Crystal Palace career thus far, and played a starring role for England at EURO 2024 on their way to a heartbreaking defeat to Spain in the final.

According to Sami Mokbel, Newcastle's last bid for Guehi fell £15m short of Crystal Palace's asking price, with Steve Parish holding out on his £65m valuation of the player.

However, as Romano reports, the Magpies are set to bid again for the defender in the coming days, with a chase for a replacement soon to be undertaken afterwards by Palace as Kossounou and Lacroix are discussed internally.

