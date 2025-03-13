Crystal Palace fans could have some great news in terms of their midfield ranks in the coming weeks, according to reports - with Football Insider suggesting that the Eagles could see maestro Will Hughes sign a new contract at the club after a sustained run of superb performances in the engine room.

Hughes has started 19 of Palace's Premier League games so far this season, and has been a mainstay in their side that has had an incredible run of form in the top-flight since the turn of the year. Winning all four of their away games in 2025 by a 2-0 scoreline, and dropping points in just three of their six home games, has seen the club rise from relegation strugglers to mid-table contenders - with only Liverpool taking more points this calendar year. And his form has not gone unnoticed - as Palace potentially look to tie him down to a longer-term deal.

Report: Palace 'In Advanced Talks' Over Hughes New Deal

The Eagles have been in superb form so far this year and he's had a say

The report by Football Insider states that Palace are in advanced talks with Hughes over securing a new deal at Selhurst Park, after his superb performances for the Eagles in recent months. Hughes is set to be out of contract in the summer, though Palace are keen to end any speculation surrounding a potential exit by tying him down to a prolonged deal.

Will Hughes' Premier League statistics - Crystal Palace squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 24 =8th Assists 3 =4th Key Passes Per Game 1.2 =3rd Tackles Per Game 2.5 4th Interceptions Per Game 0.7 9th Match rating 6.61 13th

Other clubs, according to Football Insider, are keen on taking him away from south London and across the capital - including Fulham, Brentford and West Ham United. But Hughes remains a key man in Palace's midfield under Oliver Glasner, and that vitality is set to continue alongside the likes of Adam Wharton and Eberechi Eze in midfield, where he has been called 'outstanding' by his gaffer in recent weeks.

Hughes came through Derby County's academy at the age of 16, and made his first-team debut just months after signing as a young talent in 2011 - where he became one of the nation's top young talents at Pride Park, making 187 appearances for the club before moving to Premier League side Watford in 2017, after suffering a long-term injury in 2015.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Will Hughes made 23 appearances for England's under-21 team but never blossomed into the senior squad.

Making a further 107 appearances for the Hornets, Hughes joined Palace in 2021 - and although he wasn't initially a key starter for the club, he's earned his place in the starting XI over the years. At the age of just 29, Hughes still has plenty of time left in the Premier League - and even wore the Palace armband in their win over Southampton back in December.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 13-03-25.

