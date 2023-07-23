Highlights Crystal Palace are in a strong position to win the signature of Flamengo midfielder Matheus Franca, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Crystal Palace are likely to battle with Chelsea to win the signature of Flamengo midfielder Matheus Franca, though Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT they have put themselves ‘in a really good position’.

The seasoned Roy Hodgson is hoping to beat the five-time Premier League champions to his services, though the 75-year-old Englishman will understand that it will not be easy.

Crystal Palace news – Matheus Franca

The Brazilian wonderkid, who currently plies his trade at Flamengo, has caught the eye of many Premier League clubs – specifically Chelsea and Palace - over the course of last term.

Chelsea, per Globo Esporte, have submitted an opening bid for Franca. However, it would be more than likely that a loan spell at the Blues’ new satellite club Strasbourg would take place should a deal materialise.

However, according to Tocedores, John Textor – who is one of the co-owners of Palace - has proposed a £26m bid for the talented youngster.

The duo, who both reside in the English capital, seem to have entered a bidding war for the highly rated Brazilian, though transfer insider Jones believes Palace are in a 'really good position' to land a deal.

Hailed as a “highly talented” prospect by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, Franca has accrued 54 senior appearances for Flamengo at the early age of 19 and has found the back of the net on nine occasions.

What did Dean Jones say about Crystal Palace and Matheus Franca?

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jones insisted Palace are in a great position in regard to signing Franca, especially with their fellow Londoners also in with a shout.

The transfer insider said: “Yeah, it would be massive for them if they could actually win this battle. I mean, it’s not easy to even get as far as they’ve got with it to be honest because he’s a player that has been coveted by a lot of clubs.

“Getting to this moment and obviously Chelsea being the biggest of them and Chelsea don’t normally miss out on targets like this. It has to be said that Palace have put themselves in a really good position to actually sign him.”

What next for Crystal Palace?

Palace are seemingly coming to terms with their eventual post-Wilfried Zaha era seeing as their cult hero looks poised to leave, whether that be to another European club or the Middle East.

However, MailOnline claim the 30-year-old has snubbed a staggering move to Saudi Arabia, meaning he may well continue his playing career in the Premier League.

Demarai Gray, who is currently playing for Everton, is one of the names on the Eagles’ radar as the MailOnline have claimed they have ramped up their interest in the Jamaican.

To alleviate their goalscoring woes and boost them up the Premier League table, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that Hodgson and his team were eyeing a move for Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun.

The 22-year-old USMNT newbie spent last season in France on loan at Stade Reims and set Ligue 1 alight, scoring an impressive 21 goals in 37 domestic appearances.

He is waiting to find out whether he is surplus to requirements in Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta-led project, but Palace would be getting their hands on a supreme talent if they could get a deal done.

Especially alongside the possibility of Franca, Hodgson’s vision of continuing to build upon a youthful Palace side with Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze the current stars of the Selhurst Park show.