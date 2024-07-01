Highlights Ryan Sessegnon is a free agent after a challenging time at Tottenham Hotspur.

He is training with Crystal Palace, possibly aiming for a move.

Sessegnon is close to full fitness and has several clubs interested.

Ryan Sessegnon is now a free agent after a disappointing end to his career at Tottenham Hotspur was marred with injuries and a lack of form - but the former Fulham youngster could remain in the Premier League, with reports suggesting that he is training with Crystal Palace with a view to a move.

It's fair to say that Sessegnon's career hasn't gone quite to date since his move across the capital from Fulham as a youngster back in 2019. Making just 57 appearances in all competitions for Tottenham in five years and scoring just three goals, he spent time on loan at Hoffenheim in a bid to get his career back on track under Oliver Glasner - and the now-Palace boss has taken him into training to potentially sort a deal for his signature, according to David Ornstein.

Crystal Palace Take Ryan Sessegnon into Training

The wing-back will be on a trial basis at Selhurst Park

The report states that Sessegnon has joined training in Beckenham in a bid to find a new club following his release on Monday morning. Talks are ongoing between the club and the player, with Palace looking to steal a march on any other interested clubs - with GIVEMESPORT sources confirming Ipswich Town were one of the interested clubs earlier in the window following their promotion.

The wing-back is close to full fitness following a hamstring injury, and with a host of clubs after him, Glasner has taken him in. The Austrian is thought to admire Sessegnon having been his manager four years ago in Germany, and strength in numbers will be vital for Palace in the summer having finished in the top half of the Premier League last season, with European football in their sights.

Bursting onto the scene at Craven Cottage as a 16-year-old, the 2017-18 season saw Sessegnon notch 15 goals and register an assist at Wembley in the play-off final, which sent the Cottagers up at the expense of Aston Villa - and that saw Tottenham make a £25million move for his services.

But injuries have massively hampered his progress and with Destiny Udogie stepping into the first-team, it's seen Postecoglou wave the former prodigy on his way out of north London for a new lease of life.