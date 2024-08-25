Crystal Palace's poor start to the season means that they could be looking at reinforcements throughout the final days of the transfer window - and with a saga brewing over Chelsea star Raheem Sterling and his future at Stamford Bridge, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that the attacker could be in Palace's eyesight with the club being 'kept in the loop' over his situation.

Sterling was told by Enzo Maresca earlier in the week that he wasn't going to feature heavily in his plans for the season, with other younger wingers such as Pedro Neto, Cole Palmer and Noni Madueke all being in place to start out wide. That has seen Sterling miss out on Chelsea's clash against Manchester City last weekend, with the winger demanding a solution if he is not going to be involved. And that could see Palace make a shock move - in which they could be front runners due to their locality and with the winger willing to take a paycut for first-team football.

Sources: Sterling 'Would Take Paycut' With Eagles Keen

The winger has been on huge money throughout his career

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that the Eagles are being kept in the loop over Sterling's decision on his future, with the star set to be on the move from Stamford Bridge in the coming days.

The winger has been told he won't feature heavily in Maresca's plans, and Palace believe that they can offer him the best solution in terms of suitability, his lifestyle and game time.

Oliver Glasner's men did consider a fairytale return for club legend Wilfried Zaha after losing Michael Olise to Bayern Munich. Although that didn't happen they would welcome the idea of adding an elite, experienced player - with Sterling being of interest.

Raheem Sterlings's Premier League statistics - Chelsea squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Assists 4 5th Goals 8 3rd Shots Per Game 1.6 4th Dribbles Per Game 1.5 =3rd Match rating 6.80 8th

A potential move from west to south London is a great pawn for the club to use in their bid to land the former England star, alongside their willingness to give him regular minutes as a starter on the flank.

There is a major issue on paper with the fact that Sterling is on £325,000-per-week at Chelsea, and that is out of Palace's budget. However, sources have indicated that Sterling would not expect the same amount of money when he moves on anyway, and he could be forced to accept a lower wage at his new club, which has given Palace renewed confidence in terms of getting a deal over the line and bolstering their squad with the needed players to have a strong season under Glasner.

Palace Are in Need of Creativity

The Eagles have been lacking in chance creation

It has already become apparent in Palace's opening two games of the season that they are badly missing the creativity from Olise, with Eberechi Eze being trusted to do it all on his own.

The jury is still out on Daichi Kamada after his summer move from Lazio, but he is evidently not at the level that Olise could produce and that does need remedying if Palace are to finish in the top half of the Premier League once again.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sterling has 123 Premier League goals - ranking him joint-19th in the all-time scorers list.

Sterling, who joined Chelsea in a deal worth £50million two years ago, would bring an incredible amount of experience to Palace's ranks in what is typically a young squad. He can also still perform to an extremely high standard despite his snub by Blues boss Maresca, with eight goals last season in the Premier League for Chelsea alongside his 91 in just top-flight 225 games for Manchester City.

