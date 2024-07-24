Highlights Crystal Palace are eyeing Marseille winger Ismaila Sarr to replace Michael Olise.

Crystal Palace are eyeing Marseille winger Ismaila Sarr to replace Michael Olise as the Eagles continue their hunt for attacking players this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge suggested Palace are long-term admirers of Sarr, while personal terms 'aren’t expected to be a problem'.

Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman has a long-standing interest in the Senegalese winger, who left Watford last summer after four seasons in England.

The Eagles are now in talks with Marseille to sign the 26-year-old as manager Oliver Glasner looks to bolster his squad with fresh attacking talent ahead of his first full season in charge.

According to Bridge, Palace are still far from matching Sarr’s valuation at Marseille – the Senegal international joined for a fee of around £15m last summer.

After seeing Olise depart to Bayern Munich, the Eagles have been linked with several names to replace the Frenchman, including Juventus’ Matias Soule and Leeds’ Crysencio Summerville.

Palace Keen on Sarr Deal

Yet to match Marseille’s valuation

Marseille’s summer of spending could soon force the French giants to offload several stars in order to balance the books.

The Ligue 1 outfit have raided the Premier League for new arrivals this summer, with Manchester United outcast Mason Greenwood joining for £27million and Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg sealing a loan move, with an obligation to buy.

Speaking to GMS, Bridge suggested that Marseille’s spending spree could offer Palace an opportunity to seal Sarr’s transfer:

“Sarr, they like him a lot. Personal terms aren't expected to be a problem. “Dougie Freeman has liked him for a long time, particularly at Watford, they are in the market for some attacking players after Michael Olise’s departure and Marseille can't keep spending. “They've guaranteed to give Tottenham 17 million euros for Hojbjerg, they've signed Mason Greenwood, obviously, they've hunted Roberto De Zerbi, but they don't have a bottomless pit.” “So that might be a possibility for Crystal Palace, but they're not really close yet in the valuation.”

Despite multiple hamstring injuries, Sarr had a promising return to Ligue 1 last season, scoring three goals and registering four assists in 23 appearances for Marseille.

The 26-year-old, who has been described as a 'game-winner' by former Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster, now appears to be on the transfer list for the Ligue 1 giants, who look to bring in extra funds to boost their pursuit of Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah.

According to MailOnline, Marseille would like Nketiah and Greenwood to play alongside each other next season, while their last season’s top goalscorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is expected to depart.

Ismaila Sarr Marseille Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Ligue 1 23 3 4 Europa League 10 2 1 Champions League Qualifiers 2 0 1

Palace Consider Emile Smith Rowe

Arsenal rejected their initial offer

Crystal Palace and Fulham are considering whether to submit improved bids for Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Premier League rivals are not giving up in the battle for the Englishman, who looks to depart the Emirates in search of more playing time this summer.

According to Sheth, both Palace and Fulham are now involved in internal discussions about whether to present a new proposal for Arsenal’s academy product.

Smith Rowe’s game time at Arsenal has been severely restricted in recent seasons – the 23-year-old played just 346 minutes of Premier League football in the previous campaign.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24-07-24.