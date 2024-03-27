Highlights Crystal Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is set to miss the rest of the 2023/24 Premier League season and EURO 2024 after undergoing elbow surgery.

The 31-year-old would have travelled to Germany with England as Jordan Pickford's understudy.

Johnstone faces around 15 weeks on the sidelines as he aims to regain his place in Oliver Glasner's side at Selhurst Park next term.

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone will miss the remainder of the 2023/24 Premier League season and EURO 2024 after requiring surgery on an elbow injury that will keep him out of action for around 15 weeks, according to The Daily Mail's Sami Mokbel.

The stopper will be frustrated at the setback, having just regained his place as the Eagles' first choice option between the sticks following the appointment of Oliver Glasner at Selhurst Park.

Johnstone has frequently been involved in Gareth Southgate's England squads but has rarely got a look-in during his spells with the Three Lions. The 'keeper must focus on a return to fitness ahead of the 2024/25 season as he looks to fight for his place in both Glasner and Southgate's sides.

Johnstone ruled out for 'three to four months'

The goalkeeper is expected to undergo surgery this morning

According to Sami Mokbel, writing for The Daily Mail, Sam Johnstone is undergoing surgery this morning after sustaining an elbow injury in England training. The Crystal Palace No. 1 will miss the remainder of the 2023/24 Premier League season and EURO 2024. Johnstone had been set to travel to the tournament as Jordan Pickford's understudy.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Johnstone has earned four caps playing for England, with his most recent appearance coming in England's 1-0 friendly victory over Australia in October 2023.

The 31-year-old suffered the setback in training on 24th March in preparation for England's friendly with Belgium, which took place on Tuesday evening. The shot-stopper is having an operation to repair the damage before entering a period of recovery, which could take around three to four months. This will come as a huge blow to Johnstone, who is reportedly 'devastated' by the unfortunate turn of events.

Following initial reports about the former Manchester United goalkeeper's injury, there had been hope at Crystal Palace that the setback wasn't too serious. However, an appointment with a specialist on Monday confirmed the 'keeper's worst fears, with the top of his forearm becoming unattached from the base of his elbow.

Crystal Palace set to back Dean Henderson

The summer signing has a chance to establish himself as Glasner's first-choice

Johnstone's injury will come both as a blow to the player and Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner, who had selected the experienced goalkeeper as his first-choice option in his first three matches in charge of the Eagles. However, Dean Henderson will feel that opportunity knocks after being dropped by the Austrian.

In August 2023, Palace completed the permanent signing of Dean Henderson from Manchester United in a deal that could reach £20m. However, a hamstring injury meant that the 27-year-old didn't make his first Premier League appearance for the Eagles until December 2023, in a 2-2 draw at Manchester City.

Following Roy Hodgson's departure from Selhurst Park in February, Glasner selected Johnstone as his No. 1 option in goal. The England international's injury means that Henderson has an ideal opportunity to re-establish himself as the club's primary option between the sticks.