Highlights Crystal Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone could be set to miss the remainder of the 2023/24 season at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles stopper's EURO 2024 hopes are also at risk after suffering an elbow injury on international duty with England.

The 31-year-old had been fit heading into the break, but is now in a 'race against time' to get himself fit.

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is in 'a race against time' to play again at Selhurst Park during the 2023/24 season, after suffering an elbow injury on England duty, according to The Daily Mail's Sami Mokbel.

The stopper had reclaimed his place between the sticks for the Eagles after being dropped by Roy Hodgson for Dean Henderson, before being called up to Gareth Southgate's Three Lions squad.

Oliver Glasner's appointment following Hodgson's departure at Palace handed Johnstone a lifeline and an opportunity to reclaim the No. 1 shirt in south London. However, the 'keeper could now be on the sidelines for the remainder of the campaign after suffering a setback on international duty.

Johnstone's EURO 2024 hopes at risk

The goalkeeper hadn't been carrying an injury heading into the break

According to The Daily Mail's chief football reporter, Sami Mokbel, Johnstone is at risk of missing the remainder of the 2023/24 season and EURO 2024 after sustaining an elbow injury whilst on international duty with England this month. The stopper is said to have been fit heading into the break. Posting on X, the journalist revealed:

"Exc: Crystal Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone in a race against time to play again this season after suffering elbow injury on England duty. Euro 2024 hopes now at risk. He wasn’t carrying the injury heading into the international break."

England confirmed on 24th March that Johnstone was one of a trio of pull-outs from the England squad, with Harry Maguire and Kyle Walker also withdrawing and returning to their clubs ahead of the Three Lions' friendly with Belgium on 26th March. There had been initial hope at Palace that the 31-year-old's injury wasn't serious. But, after further talks, there are fears that the injury could be worse than first feared, raising concerns that the stopper won't play again this term.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Johnstone has started 71% of Premier League matches for Crystal Palace across the 2023/24 season.

Oliver Glasner will be frustrated with the setback, after making Johnstone his No. 1 option between the sticks at Crystal Palace, ahead of Dean Henderson. Meanwhile, the Eagles goalkeeper will be concerned about how injury affects his chances of making Gareth Southgate's EURO 2024 squad, with the tournament in Germany scheduled to begin in June. Johnstone had emerged as a serious contender to be Jordan Pickford's back-up for the Three Lions, with Newcastle United's Nick Pope currently injured and Aaron Ramsdale not playing at Arsenal.

Crystal Palace have squad depth problem

Oliver Glasner is set to lead a 'summer of change'

Journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (17th March) that Crystal Palace are set for a 'summer of change' under Oliver Glasner, with concerns over the lack of depth in the current Eagles squad.

The south London outfit currently sit 14th in the Premier League table, eight points ahead of 18th-placed Nottingham Forest, who currently occupy the final relegation spot after receiving a four-point deduction for their failure to remain compliant with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules. Glasner's initial task will be keeping Palace in the top-flight, before what could be an intriguing summer at Selhurst Park.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, correct as of 25-03-24.